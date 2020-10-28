Few can doubt that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been placed on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Fewer still doubt that she will deliver. She has been crafting her writings for years in a judicial fan dance to catch the eye of politicians like Donald Trump.
There are two schools of thought on how to interpret the Constitution. The “textualists,” of which Barrett is now high priestess, feel that the Constitution should be construed and applied precisely according to the words adopted in 1789, by men who could scarcely have envisioned the world we now live in.
The competing view, of which Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an advocate, felt the Constitution should be seen as a document sufficiently flexible to adapt to changing mores, technologies and realities.
But there’s one fundamental difference. Ginsburg and others took into account the practical effect that their decisions will have on ordinary Americans. Barrett’s textualists are so devoted to maintaining their theoretical purity that they simply don’t give a damn about the suffering caused by their rulings.
We won’t have to wait long to see that suffering again.
I had a grandmother who worked for many years at John Sealy Hospital. She told me about something called the abortion ward. It was where women in the pre-Roe v. Wade America were sent to die after undergoing illegal back alley abortions.
She said you could tell you were approaching that place long before you got there — by the odor of gas gangrene. We will inevitably see more abortion wards with Barrett on the bench.
Barrett has described abortion as a “barbaric” practice. The real barbarism is a jurist who can so blithely ignore the certain consequences of her intellectual conceit — and those who promoted her.
(3) comments
Oh well. Elections have consequences.
If you don't like what the Constitution says AMEND IT! That's the ORIGINAL intent! Don't rely on who sits on the bench to "interpret" it to your liking - that's ridiculous! And if a proposed amendment doesn't make it - there's a reason.
History shows Dred Scott v Sandford was based on the Constitution as written, a decision that didn't sit well with many. And eventually through amendment that was taken care of.
"The real barbarism is a jurist who can so blithely ignore the certain consequences of her intellectual conceit — and those who promoted her."
No sir you are wrong! The real barbarism, is someone who will stand against what GOD'S word says "Thou shall Do No Murder" ...and proceed to advise, advocate, or influence others to ignore the precious life GOD created inside a woman's womb, already with an assigned calling, plan, and anointing for for that life,..( Jeremiah 1:5 ). just like he created every life outside of the womb! He said DO NOT MURDER! No man can overide what God said!! Many are going to find that out one day when they stand before the God of LIFE, and have to give account! Issues like this one ...and those who refuse to accept God's word as real which He honors and places over his own Name ( Psalms 138:2 ) ...is why HELL HAS ENLARGED HERSELF and opened her mouth without measure...( Isaiah 5:14 ). Woe onto them who call evil good and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! ( Isaiah 5:20 ). I listed these scriptures because when you stand before God and you are asked to give account, you won't be able to say, "Lord I just didn't Know!" Now you do!!!!
