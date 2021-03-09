There is a demarcating line between the habitual and the unusual. Each person remembers their last public event, the last time they saw their mother or father, the last hug to their grandparents or their last drink with a friend before an invisible virus became visible through masks, hand sanitizers and distance.
For Texas, that demarcation was March 13, 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide public health emergency because of COVID-19. One year later, we will reflect on all that has happened (and not happened).
Please join the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Center for Violence Prevention and the TWELVE Project at 10 a.m. Saturday for a Facebook live viewing of the film “Pandemic Perspectives: A Year of COVID-19.”
We gave 19 community members cameras and asked them to document the statewide shutdown. These are their photographs and stories, which are a representation and reflection of all of us — our sacrifices and fears and what we learned and lost.
The film also will be the first look at the 2021 TWELVE Project photographs (a public showing and auction of the photos will be announced at a later date).
The TWELVE Project, founded in 2011, gives Galveston community members the opportunity to capture their unique views on life through the art of photography. Each year, participants are given a film camera and tasked with photographing their representation of Galveston. TWELVE is a nonprofit initiative fiscally sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts.
The medical branch’s Center for Violence Prevention was founded in 2019 in an effort to reduce the burden of violence in Texas and across the United States through research, best practices, policymaking, evaluation, training and partnerships with community agencies.
With support from the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute of Justice and multiple state and foundation awards, the center’s faculty conducts innovative research to prevent multiple forms of violence.
The event is co-sponsored by the medical branch’s Center for Violence Prevention, the TWELVE Project and the Simmons Foundation.
For questions about the upcoming film, call Shannon Guillot-Wright at 409-356-3781. For questions about the to-be-announced public art showing, call Will Wright at 806-236-0715.
