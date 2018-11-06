I’m proud to announce the inaugural Galveston HIV/AIDS SeaWalk benefitting Access Care of Coastal Texas.
This 2-mile walk will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at 30th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. We will walk together from 30th Street to 45th Street then back along the seawall. Tideway, Transitional Learning Center will be providing a hydration station at the 1-mile marker for participants in the walk. Registration and the “Stuff we all get” (SWAG) for registering as a walker may be picked up at ACCT offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 through Nov. 8 at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. SWAG also will be available for pickup from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rumors Beach Bar at 3102 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston; and also can be picked up at 9 a.m. the day of the event.
Same-day registrations may not have all available T-shirt or hoodie sizes, so it will be first-come, first-serve. We encourage you to register online early to ensure you receive a correct size.
After the walk, there will be three “Sunday-Funday Charity Drag Shows” at 1 p.m. at Rumors; 3 p.m. at Robert’s Lafitte at 2501 Ave. Q; and 5 p.m. at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar at 1706 23rd St.
Registrations can be made online at www.accttexas.org, at any of the SWAG pickups, or by calling ACCT at 409-763-2437.
Access Care of Coastal Texas is the nonprofit organization serving the Galveston, Brazoria and Matagorda counties HIV positive community. ACCT, through a partnership with state and federal grants and local fundraising, aids those living with the HIV virus. Services include medication assistance, health insurance premium/copay/coinsurance assistance, long and short-term rental/utility/mortgage assistance, monthly food pantry aid, medical transportation assistance, weekly hot lunches, and referrals to other services such as mental health, the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Infectious Disease Dept., and Galveston County Health District STD/HIV Services.
Access Care of Coastal Texas also provides free HIV testing, free Preexposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) assistance to the general public.
Plan on coming out to have a fun day at the beach supporting ACCT during the 2018 Galveston SeaWalk!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.