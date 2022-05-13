Congratulations to Sam Collins III and the Nia Cultural Center on being the recipient of the “Friend of Tourism Award” presented at the tourism summit on May 5 by Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees.
Since its conception, the Juneteenth Legacy Project has received national attention from the New York Times, Good Morning America and various TV stations throughout the United States.
The project has also added to the 2021 summer tourism numbers as viewed during the summit. The fact that the project is in a public space alone positions it as a “head turner” that provokes conversation, reveals information and possibly garners an “aha moment.”
In addition, the project continues a timeline of sensitive American history that footprints an important event specific to Galveston Island. At the same time, it opens a never-ending dialogue where we gain knowledge and an awareness of a very ignored and untouchable topic of discussion, the legacy of slavery.
The announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation positioned slaves to be equal to their masters. Can you imagine the mixed feelings of joy and hostility; the mindset shift that must quickly take place regarding the cotton fields and the sugar cane fields and their need to feel the hands of those who nurture the grounds and pick sunup to sundown?
Of course, my grandmother would never talk about slavery. I often wondered why, but we all knew the story of her being saved in a tiny house during The 1900 Storm.
The conversation of slavery in general and the conversation regarding its tenure on Galveston Island is a challenging and sometimes unsafe conversation — like choosing the right chocolate to indulge. An unpublished, forthcoming book, “The Water Cries: In Search of the Mythical Slave Auction Houses of Galveston, Texas,” by Anthony P. Griffin, enlightens the mind and touches the heart of our island and slavery.
Let me share a quote from his book, “Galveston thus was a well-regulated society, supporting the slave infrastructure, and the owners’ rights to their chattel. Requiring vessels to be searched to avoid escape to free states, or to Mexico. Establishing apartheid conditions, including excluding and prohibiting the slave from contracting, owning property, or imbibing intoxicating liquors; and prohibiting any other person from assisting the enslaved.”
A change of heart and acceptance is the guiding tool that worked for Dr. Seuss. After Dr. Seuss’ exposure to the plight of a different people of a dissimilar culture he pivoted to say, “a person is a person, no matter how small” in his book, “Horton Hears a Who!”
So let’s celebrate together. We have unified and we’re ready. Community groups have organized many activities including a festival, parade, scholarship gala, and local businesses and organizations on the island are also participating in various events celebrating Juneteenth. Please engage yourself with the Juneteenth events by visiting JuneteenthBirthplace.com.
If I can be of any help, feel free to email me at sharonlewis@galvestontx.gov or call 409-739-5976.
(1) comment
I'm looking forward to celebrating this very first official Juneteenth - with a day off from work, no less. And I look forward to reading this upcoming book.
I'm a little sad we got redrawn out of your district. [love]
