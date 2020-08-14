Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor. Her name is more than just a collection of hashtags in the social justice movement. Breonna is a culmination of Black women often overshadowed by a myriad of equality narratives too long ignored.
To that end, we can ill afford to continue to exclude Breonna Taylor and her family’s quest for justice. Breonna’s story is one of bias, ineptitude and outright callousness by the same bureaucratic system she served.
Notably, Breonna was a public servant honorably serving her native Louisville, Kentucky, metro government. The same bureaucracy, which now refuses to honor her service by not arresting her killers. Imagine, a group of strangers entering your home at midnight, unannounced, frightening your family? You’re not in a lucid position, and you only have a few seconds to decide whether you’re going to protect or pray. Given the scenario, one can only imagine both acts are merited.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, confronted that decision on a fateful March night. And consequently, like most men, Walker chooses to protect by firing a shot to scare the intruders. However, unknown to Walker, these were no ordinary invaders. They were government-sanctioned employees armed with a “no-knock warrant,” in which neither Walker nor Taylor was a person of interest. Arguably, the state’s rationale for probable cause was tenuous, contributing to an erroneous summons provision.
According to the state judge, the justification for the anomalous warrant was that another man who was not a known resident of Breonna’s apartment complex, “left with a USPS package.” As such, Taylor, a Louisville metro first responder, and Walker, a soon to be United States Postal Service employee, were treated as if they were menaces to society solely due to their Black bodies and the ZIP code in which they lived. Astoundingly, the only arrest made that night was not for the aberrant warrant but an attempted murder charge of Walker as he “stood his ground.”
Tragically, that night, Breonna would lose her life at the hands of folks of which she shared a payroll. Yet, limited punitive action has been taken against the officers who shot and killed Breonna. Despite a global campaign demanding justice for Breonna, to date, there has been no arrest. Leading one to wonder, had Breonna not been a Black woman, would swifter effect be applied?
Moreover, cynics who argue that the proverbial “race card” is being invoked in this matter, the inquiry must also be asked: What if the “race card” hadn’t been applicable in the Louisville/Jefferson County government’s decision to grant a summons for plainclothes officers to enter Taylor’s home in the heat of the night? Impartially, the officers involved have a constitutional right to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
On the contrary, Breonna Taylor also had a right to sleep peacefully in her home on March 13. For this reason, we must continue to say her name. Breonna Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.