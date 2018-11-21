In the aftermath of the mid-term elections, I have to ask the question: Why is it that some intelligent and rational people continue to support lies, bigotry, and discrimination?
The question is raised by me because while volunteering at the polls, I met many individuals of different racial and political parties who stressed civility and honesty. We worked and talked together with a common sense of decency and respect.
It’s very sad that during the election process, racism and voter suppression once again reared its ugly head. There were statements made by elected officials that were unequivocally and extremely racist. It seems that no respect for a fellow citizen and false statements have become the norm. Constitutional norms have become shattered.
How can anyone who professes to have a relationship with Christ continue to support this type of behavior? To hear a United States senator make a joke regarding public hangings in a state that owns the record for lynching children of God is not a joke — ever. Worse, not one high-ranking official of the party to which the senator belongs, said a mumbling word.
The senator spoke in the same state in which the iconic civil rights activist Medgar Evers was assassinated for trying to register African-Americans to vote. In two other states, an African-American male and female had the audacity to run for governor. Their intelligence, political astuteness, and likability were vilified from the highest political office in the land.
Yes. The President chose to speak derogatorily and negatively regarding the accomplishments of the two civil rights leaders rather than speaking positively. In this instance, and from my perspective, he certainly made himself look small. Yet, to the surprise of no one, people continue to applaud and support this kind of behavior.
Personally, often I don’t support everything anyone says, I do support some things that are said; however, I will never compromise my morality. We may disagree on issues regarding taxes, health care, Social Security, union rights, Medicare and many others, but my moral values will stand. I believe that this president is void of empathy or the ability to compromise or express sincere sympathy for any reason.
Cases in point: He claims that he loves the military, but he fails to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day; citizens are being murdered daily; his thoughts and actions are on election results; parts of California has been destroyed by monstrous fires and hundreds of people are missing, and the president blames management.
In spite of it all, I see a silver lining. Our community came together to vote for bonds to improve the educational conditions of both the Texas City Independent school District and College of the Mainland. Our educational facilities will have 21st century status and The Settlement will prosper. I pray that this entire community will continue efforts to exist in peace and harmony throughout the season on which we’re embarking — Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have much for which to be thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.