Easter weekend arrived like a tornado, and by Thursday the beaches were full. When the weekend kicked off, residents and visitors stayed most of the day and well after dark.
It was a beautifully busy weekend and, when the beach patrol could catch its breath, it was fun to watch all the families, groups and individuals out enjoying our beaches.
Hundreds and thousands of people were on the island, and we had a marathon weekend trying to keep them safe. I was impressed with our spring skeleton crew, as they worked hard and were very proactive.
The beach patrol isn’t fully staffed in the spring for summer level crowds, so we strategize in being the most efficient and effective with a limited number of personnel.
We often move guards around to “chase the crowds,” and our supervisors preemptively spot developing rip currents and danger areas, quickly putting up temporary sandwich board signs to warn the public.
By the end of the weekend, we had moved nearly 8,000 swimmers from dangerous areas like the ship channel, areas near the rocks that are known to have rip currents and holes or warned them about other hazards.
A swimmer went under water for a bit at 10th Street and was transported to the hospital and thankfully recovered. It’s always a good idea to swim with a partner and to remember your capability.
Another beachgoer was transported to the hospital from near 53rd Street after beachgoers reported an unresponsive person laying in the sand. Fortunately, the event wasn’t life threatening and can serve as an important reminder that the intense temperature and sun on the beach can compound reactions to medication or alcohol. Always drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun.
The beach patrol also made three rescues where our guards arrived just in time. Aside from those events, some minor first aid provisions and a handful of jellyfish stings, it was a pretty good weekend.
Special thanks go to our park security program, including a Galveston Police Department sergeant who helped a 5-year-old boy find his “lost parents.” Through the years, we’ve reunited hundreds of lost children with parents.
The additional support that we receive from our partners makes a huge difference and helps create the conditions for successful events like large family and friend gatherings, The Salty Easter Bash on East Beach, and the Elissa Viewing Party both went well. East Beach not only had the official Tall Ship of Texas sailing along the coast, but a 6-foot-tall Easter bunny arrived in the back of the lifeguard truck to bring smiles to children of all ages.
One thing that’s for sure is that the season has started. Fortunately, we expect to be getting an influx of new guards with the arrival of our J-1 foreign hires. We’re having an additional lifeguard tryout and academy in mid-May. If you know of someone who wants to connect and make a true difference in people’s lives, send them our way.
