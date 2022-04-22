Elections are full of campaign promises, but real progress comes from a depth of understanding of complicated issues. So, indulge me as I move past the one-liners to three key issues facing our community; infrastructure, taxes and marshals.
Yes, we need to harden city infrastructure, which is water, sewer and drainage. Utilities such as electricity and natural gas services are provided by our partner companies CenterPoint Energy and Texas Gas Services. Like the city, both entitie’s services have continual capital improvement plans that are dictated by demand and revenues.
Indeed, CenterPoint has budgeted the Stewart Road infrastructure improvement as part of the 2023 CIP, but Texas Gas has yet to develop plans for new services in District 6. In fact, they’re not sure they have enough pressure to get past their current delivery areas. Relationships will be key in moving these partners toward improved sustainability.
In regard to infrastructure council can influence, water loss is estimated to be as high as 30 percent with the excess cost being passed on to consumers. While the new meters will help alleviate some of the loss, the island requires significant additional infrastructure investment.
You’ve already seen some investment in District 6 with the new water tanks at the airport and the decommissioning of the Pirates Beach water facility. Additional works are planned in the city’s five-year CIP, 60 percent of which is allocated for District 6 infrastructure. This is great news, except plans are just that — “plans,” until they’re financed and executed.
Some, if not all of the planned 2022 $160 million CIP, is funded by third parties who require public matching funds. These funds generally come from the city’s general fund, so a no-net-new-revenue plan for 2023 would severely limit the city’s ability to match funds for these grants.
Until we can generate a no-net-new-revenue budget that ensures our ability to continue our five-year CIP and ensures no pay cuts or lack of funding for the public service employees’ pension plans, I will not support it. Hopefully, in two years we can get there, but not today.
In the meantime, we need to explore opportunities to add money to the general fund. Sales tax is golden since 100 percent of the city’s sales tax flows into the general fund with 25 percent going to the city’s Industrial Development Corp. Public/private partnerships and reliable and sustainable development will also add to the tax base.
Structurally the marshal’s office is sound. The city is getting the needed code and parking enforcement at the lowest cost possible. If the marshals’ duties were executed by Galveston Police Department, the cost would rise from $1 million a year to over $2.7 million.
Leave the structure in place and work on the image and the customer service focus. The city’s customers are the residents. We should keep that in mind as we ask for a more compassionate customer service organization.
Keep me in mind as you vote. I will arrive at council prepared and ready to work.
