The bad news. Because of the COVID-19 requirements, our Blocker Middle School robotics students couldn’t compete at the state or national contests this year — both of which they won the last two years in a row. They did compete in one local contest and won.
In fact, their win, as I will explain next, was so unusual that the judges had to make new rules. Part of the contest was to remove a fake bomb from a container (a mailbox) and take it to a safe place. The challenge was set up wrong, so that no team could get the bomb out of the container. No problem for our team, they simply moved the entire container to a safe place. That caused a meeting of the judges, but we still won anyway.
Now the good news. This class being a very special robotics class with hand-picked students has worked very hard to get the most out of this unique opportunity — so hard that they had finished the entire planned program before COVID-19 shut down the schools.
We were just left with perfecting the skills learned. So, their graduation for this class was complete. They’re ready to go on to the more advanced high school and or college classes.
As many of you know I’ve had the unique privilege of working as a volunteer with Stacy Richardson (the STEM and robotics teacher) for five years now, some in the STEM class but mostly in the robotics classes. The robotics class in the last five years has evolved from a hardware only, Navy-sponsored underwater robotics program to the advanced high school level VEX robotics program.
The students this year learned to program machines in two computer languages, Graphical C and C++. This year, we also missed our annual visit to NASA’S Robotics Lab, where one of the demonstrations of their robots is to shake hands with a visitor.
Before the students were scheduled to go on the trip, they were assigned the project to program their robot to do the same thing as the NASA robot and they did. This I thought would be a little embarrassing to NASA lab techs, but we didn’t get to show off that Blocker students could also program NASA robots.
Just for the record, the Blocker robotics class is about learning to write computer programs to control machines. The robot kits are only tools to demonstrate the programs; they are not toys used to babysit teenage children. Serious stuff I’m saying. These students could go to work right out of this class.
You might guess from this that I’m very proud and rewarded to be part of this challenging opportunity for me and the students. Loved nearly every minute of it and plan to try again next year.
By the way, ever see an 80-year-old robotics teacher? I see one every morning in the mirror as he shaves. Forgive me for bragging about how lucky I am. Remember: To make two smiles, tip big.
