The Galveston County Coalition for Justice would be totally remiss if we sit back, say nothing and allow President Trump’s willful ignorance to undermine science-based health and safety protection for a potential coronavirus vaccine to be injected into the arms of the American population to go unchallenged and unabated.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said, “Being president doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are.”
Most Americans may recall when Trump proclaimed, “I am the Chosen One and only I can fix America’s problems.” He made that ingenious statement from his elite perch at Trump Tower. His words easily flatter white evangelical Protestants and white Catholic racial prejudices and excited their jealousy and apprehension over Muslims and Mexicans/Latinos invading the United States.
Within six months after his election, Trump had commandeered the party of Ronald Reagan. Traditional Republicans gracefully accepted a bowing fetish to the new leader of the Republican Party.
It was unbelievable to watch Republican senators at the White House racing to squeeze into packed elevators, hiding out in bathrooms, broom closets and sometimes slipping into fits of conniption trying not to answer any questions from the press regarding their leader’s pathological mendacities.
Nearly 82 percent of white evangelical Protestants and white Catholics gave their blessings to Trump for telling over 22,000 lies and committing other immoral discretions in exchange for his promise to stack the Supreme Court with enough conservative judges to overturn Roe v. Wade, abolish the Affordable Care Act and preserve and protect the sacred altar of white supremacy in America.
The coalition is urging the African-American community to stick with the same God that brought us out of slavery. Continue the village mentality for slowing down the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to wear a face mask, keep social distancing, avoid large crowds and wash your hands.
But, more importantly, African Americans must never, ever trust Trump’s snake-oil vaccine set to be released in late October as a miracle cure for the coronavirus. It’s simply not true.
In this perilous moment of grappling with a deadly coronavirus that has disproportionately killed more African Americans than any other racial group in this country, African Americans must keep the faith and patiently wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine that’s safe and effective enough to vaccinate Black bodies.
A few weeks ago, Trump had the unmitigated audacity to give himself an A-plus for the way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic that killed over 200,000 American citizens in less than nine months. Simply outrageous.
The Galveston County Coalition for Justice voted unanimously to give Trump a grade of F-minus for his colossal failure to guide this nation through a COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 7 million Americans, killed over 203,250 Americans and is projected to kill 190,000 more Americans by the end of the year.
President Trump has revealed who he is. On Nov. 3 we must reveal who we are as Americans.
Go vote.
