Once upon a time, I wrote play reviews.
I went to the College of the Mainland Little Theater and sometimes to the Alley Theatre and to plays at University of Houston at Clear Lake.
One of my favorites was the dinner theatre at the Balinese Room, which not only provided entertainment but free food.
Theater people all seemed to like me coming to their plays and writing about them and always provided free tickets. People who are selling tickets are always glad to get publicity, even if it's sometimes not so nice.
Today, I'm embarking on a new type of review and I don't know whether it's going to be well received or not. It’s a first, maybe for everybody in the whole world.
I went to a funeral and I feel compelled to write about it.
Who knows, maybe we will learn something. For instance, there was no casket, no urn, no pallbearers. Just a table spread with mementos of a busy, fruitful life. The scene was a church.
The subject was Ed Mabry, a lovable cornerstone of life in Texas City. I've asked around a bit and haven't found anyone who didn't like Ed Mabry.
He died at 94, so he had a good long life.
I went very early to the church because in my mind, at least, there wasn't going to be room for all the people who would come, and I wanted to get a good seat. A seat I could reach without too much walking.
I've also found, from talking with my peers, that there are a lot of us who determine where they will go and what they will do by the height of the curbs, the distance of the parking lot and the number of steps, or lack of them.
From one funeral attendee I learned that he could get around all right if he had a shopping cart to push. I know that feeling very well. A walker, he said, isn't the same thing at all.
I've started using a cane, but that’s not very satisfactory either. A helper person with a steady arm to hold is the best.
There weren't enough people to really fill up the church, so I was wrong with my prediction.
Ed’s son Cliff said his dad had said there weren’t going to be many because they had all died.
Well, that wasn't true. But there were a lot more gray heads than dark ones and plenty of canes, and walkers.
Ed was involved in many things, represented at the funeral by Rotarians, Marines, lawyers and musicians.
He had taught band and played a tuba. He even held a concert just for tubas, which was marvelous. He has a son, Paul, and a grandson who play tubas. I met Paul when he was working for The Daily News and I was reporting for the rival, The Texas City Sun. His journalism career didn't last as long as mine.
I found out Cliff has an interesting job.
I found out everybody has a happy memory of Ed.
I also found out that a lot of people have gotten older, including me, and all of them greeted each other with “How are you doing?”
The best part was that as they asked that question, they really cared about the answer.
