Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he would donate up to 10 metal detectors to the Santa Fe Independent School District in response to the shooting that left eight students and two teachers dead. As much as this seems like a possible solution to gun violence, it’s not. In fact it’s worse, providing a false sense of security as children return to school.
Ten metal detectors don’t add up to less gun violence. Do the math. Assume each high school and middle school will need three metal detectors, and each elementary school will need two. The four schools in the Santa Fe ISD will be “protected” at least from someone attempting to take a gun through the school doors.
Unfortunately, metal detectors will not protect these students in their everyday campus activities. They will not protect marching band students practicing in the parking lot, the football players on the field, or the elementary children playing during recess. The detectors will not provide protection for the children crowded together at the doors due to the bottleneck created by the screening process.
These detectors will provide limited protection for just these four schools in Santa Fe ISD. Providing the same limited protection to all students across Texas would require a massive donation from Patrick or the state. There are over 9,300 public and 1,200 charter schools in Texas. An appropriate type of metal detector for this purpose costs $4,000.
The initial cost would be about $126 million, assuming an average of three per school. This does not include the cost of training, periodic calibration, technical support, and any personnel required for the screening process. These extra costs will be passed on to school districts, something that is not currently in their budgets.
If Patrick is serious about his gimmick, he will find $126 million to cover all Texas schools, but Texans must realize this does not solve the problem of gun violence in schools or anywhere. Patrick’s detectors will not provide any protection for families at an outdoor concert, or those praying in a church, or those dancing in a nightclub, or playing video games in a tournament, or those watching a movie.
Patrick’s detectors will not protect our police force on the streets in Dallas while providing protection to a peaceful protest. They simply do not address the root of gun violence.
Patrick’s detector giveaway is nothing but a costly gimmick that has vendors licking their chops waiting for the contracts. They provide a false sense of security for students and will provide no protection to other Texans. His simple-minded gimmick distracts from doing the actual work to resolve an extremely complicated problem.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and all elected officials in Texas who support his gimmick should go back to school and learn some basic math because the idea of more metal detectors doesn’t add up to less gun violence.
