We heard a lot about Hurricane Harvey, but Sept. 13, the anniversary of Hurricane Ike, came and went without much fanfare.
I still remember how the water felt as I slogged down 16th Street heading into the biting wind. How the grit had gotten in my water shoes and how saturated my skin felt after several hours in and out of the water.
The fear in my stomach as a transformer blew close by. Wondering if the electricity could travel through the water to me. Trying to breathe and see through the thick smoke coming off of the huge fire burning at the yacht basin.
It seems like yesterday I felt the tiny boy’s hand in mine, as I held on to him and his sister while walking chest deep in the grimy soup next to their mom and pulling a rescue board piled with another sibling and a few belongings that they begged to bring along.
Bringing them to high ground at Broadway and piling them into a waiting police car that would take them to the emergency shelter at Ball High School. I remember taking a moment to watch them drive off and grabbing an energy bar before heading to the next group a few blocks away.
Those of us that went through Hurricane Ike have memories like this etched into us that probably will never leave. Unfortunately, as time slips by, that institutional memory fades. But it’s encouraging how much better prepared each group is now as a result of lessons learned.
Charlie Kelly, who is no longer with us, was the director of the Emergency Operations for Galveston for many years. He once mentioned his fear that all the event memory would be lost as people who went through the storm moved on. Fortunately, proactive planning if done correctly, can put systems in that compensate for lack of personal experience.
And it’s good to have a system that doesn’t depend on individual personalities or experience. After 9/11 the National Incident Management System was integrated throughout the nation’s emergency services. And locally, each group’s emergency action plan is much more comprehensive than what we had before.
We annually revise the Park Board’s Emergency Action Plan, and I intentionally try to think of how it could be improved so that it doesn’t rely on any one person’s experience.
We still have a ways to go until we get through storm season, so don’t get complacent and check the city web for hurricane preparedness info. In lifeguard training we talk a lot about eliminating variables that can mess you up during a rescue. We practice them to the point where your body remembers even if your brain doesn’t.
If you practice and internalize all the things you can control in advance, you are better able to handle the inevitable wrinkles that arise. This applies to systems as well as individuals. It works for hurricanes and manmade disasters. It works for officials and emergency response teams.
And it works for you and your family as well.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
