So far, the 2022 hurricane season has been quiet, but we’ll always remember the August five years ago when Hurricane Harvey stalled over us dropping heavy rain for several days.
My husband and I, both doctors, were concerned about high-risk patients, but fortunately, Galveston Emergency Medical Services and other agencies evacuated many patients in advance of the storm.
Scientists have studied Hurricane Harvey and have concluded it was made worse by climate change — and future hurricanes are also likely to be more intense.
Emergency preparation experts urge Galveston residents prepare now for an “above average” hurricane season.
The American Medical Association recently called on its member physicians to take steps to tackle climate change as a public health issue. So, now I’m thinking of ways to promote planetary health as well as the health of patients.
One easy way that Texans can address climate change is to shift to a plant-based diet. And a plant-based diet can also help people prevent, and even reverse, diabetes and high blood pressure, among other benefits.
In Galveston, we’ve always had hot weather in the summer, but there is scientific evidence that our current heat waves are more frequent and intense because of climate change.
Large-scale beef and dairy operations contribute to abnormally high temperatures by generating methane, a potent, planet-warming gas. In a recent study, one cattle feedlot produced plumes of methane large enough to be detected by satellites.
In Texas, there are about 1,049 large-scale industrial livestock operations, including several in South Texas. Methane from factory farms is an efficient heat-trapping gas, but it’s relatively short-lived, so reducing emissions now could help slow global warming.
I call on our Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to support the Farm System Reform Act, authored by Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Senate agriculture committee. The proposed legislation would address climate change by phasing out huge, industrial livestock operations while at the same time supporting family farms.
If farmers wish to transition from factory farms to growing profitable food crops, Booker’s bill would provide assistance.
Due to strong consumer demand for plant protein, many farmers are voluntarily phasing out animal agriculture. For example, Carl Taber of Trumansburg, New York, phased out his dairy operation and now grows high-demand crops like chickpeas.
According to Modern Farmer, sales of plant-based food products grew 27 percent in 2020 — twice as fast as overall food sales.
Farmers in Texas grow health-promoting food crops like black-eyed peas, which are drought tolerant and provide you with protein, iron and other nutrients.
Watermelons, pecans, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, and many other tasty fruits and veggies are grown in Texas, so check out your local farmers market or grocery store.
I’ve practiced medicine in this state for more than 20 years, and I’ve seen firsthand how a diet rich in fruits, veggies, and beans can help people stay healthy and active.
As peak hurricane season approaches, stock your pantry with veggie chili, sweet potatoes, pasta, black-eyed peas, lentils, apples, canned peaches and other tasty plant-based options.
In terms of your health, a shift toward plant-based eating is like moving to higher ground as the floodwaters approach.
Dr. Bandana Chawla is board-certified in internal medicine and in lifestyle medicine and has a practice in Bellaire.
