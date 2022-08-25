So far, the 2022 hurricane season has been quiet, but we’ll always remember the August five years ago when Hurricane Harvey stalled over us dropping heavy rain for several days.

My husband and I, both doctors, were concerned about high-risk patients, but fortunately, Galveston Emergency Medical Services and other agencies evacuated many patients in advance of the storm.

Dr. Bandana Chawla is board-certified in internal medicine and in lifestyle medicine and has a practice in Bellaire.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription