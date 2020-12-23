Those of us who grew up along the West End bus route loved George Dillard. He was the city bus driver who took us to Lovenberg Junior High School and back, and downtown on Saturday mornings to see the Roy Rogers or Hopalong Cassidy movie that was playing at one of the six theaters.
We’d stand next to George throughout the ride. He’d let us operate the machine that counted the change the riders put in for their fares. And if we’d asked, he’d tell us some more about how sex worked.
The neighborhood maids got off from work about 4 p.m. I liked to catch the bus with them and sit in the back and listen to their stories. I don’t think they minded a white boy joining them.
Often times they had to transfer to a bus on another route when they got downtown. For most, it was either the Winnie and Avenue O bus or the West Market and Avenue M bus.
One time I sat next to Lucy, and she asked me if I’d like to see how she had decorated her house for Christmas. I transferred with her, and when we got to her house, it was a small-frame, one-bedroom home that fronted the alley. There was a big house in front. Back where Lucy’s house was, there was a small building that housed a toilet. It was attached to the city plumbing but not too many years before had been an outhouse.
The walls in Lucy’s house were papered with funny papers. She liked the colors, and she liked the happy stories the drawings told. I wondered why her landlord hadn’t put in real wallpaper.
Lucy had a handmade Christmas tree on a table, and the ornaments were made out of construction paper and held together with flour glue that she had cooked on her two-burner gas stove.
On the overhang of the porch, she had all kinds of greenery that she had salvaged from trash piles or cut off of the trees in the backyard. There were some shiny, colored glass ornaments and tinsel that she had bought from one of the downtown dime stores, but not a lot.
I thought it looked great. The big house in the front really looked pretty, too. It had plenty of store-bought decorations and a zillion multi-colored lights strung throughout.
But I thought Lucy’s house was the prettier. She said she was grateful for all that she had, even though she had lost her husband a few years back and her only son had been killed in the war.
When Jimmy Carter was president, one Christmas things got really out of sync. Gasoline was hard to get, and we were asked to self-ration our use of utilities.
My wife and I drove throughout the streets to see the Christmas decorations. Most people hadn’t decorated. After all, because of President Carter, they couldn’t use their strings of a zillion lights.
I wondered what Lucy had done. We drove down the alley to her house. All of the alley houses were beautifully fitted out with decorations. Nothing had changed for them. They had never had the money to buy a zillion Christmas lights, much less pay for the electricity to run them.
Predictably, thankfulness by all of the Lucys of the world and their faith had remained as strong as ever.
Merry Christmas to my friend, Lucy, who is celebrating her 36th Christmas in heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.