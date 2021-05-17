I’ve been watching the TV ads again, sad to say.
There are a couple of classics I just don’t understand the reasoning behind. Maybe the ad executives can explain. Or begin to change things for the better.
Why on Earth do they have to drive at breakneck speed in all the car commercials? Does this not set a bad example for everybody who drives, especially those who go out to buy a new car?
To me, it doesn’t make sense because who can look at a pretty new car while it’s careening down a highway at top speed?
It would make much more sense to show off a luxury car, or any new car, idling along down the street, making obvious display of its many pretty features. Slinking along looking sexy.
Why not?
The other ads and the products, which are idiotic to me feature companies that build hamburgers and other sandwiches to mammoth heights.
Who orders hamburgers that you cannot get in your mouth?
Well, apparently many people do. Many uncomfortable people. I say, let’s keep the sides on the side.
One new one I got a laugh from stars Willie Nelson watching a robot deliver a pizza, saying, “Now I’ve seen everything.” Right on, Willie.
I know you’ve enjoyed the little girl in the high chair laughing at the dog and now that brand, St. Luke’s Hospital, which features the word “humankind” has a new one in which the children are all playing in a football game, and they hand the ball to a guy who’s much, much smaller than everyone else.
One by one, each of the players on both teams falls down or make some other wrong move and the little guy finally gets over the goal line for a touchdown.
That’s more of “humankind,” passing along the ideas of everybody being kind to everyone else, a massive battle against the feelings, which have so dominated our culture in the past few years.
I really believe most of us are sick of hate in its many forms.
There are a couple of just simple slogans, which are a successful play on words. “It’s hard to stop a Trane.” And then there’s, “Nothing runs like Deere.” I think Stihl ought to come up with something equally catchy, but I don’t know what. Get cracking, ad people.
I’ve noticed many ads, by contrast, concerning “non-small cell cancer” and have wondered whether there also are “small cell cancers” and there are. The cells in the non-small are a little bit bigger than the small. I looked it all up on Google.
The treatment ads are for Opdivo and Yervoy, used together. Their real names are nivolumab and ipilimumab. When you haven’t got anything better to do, try to pronounce the scientific names on the medical ads. Get a friend to join you and make it a contest.
The last thing to ponder for today is the mystery of bottled water. If the popular one advertised is so very, very representative of all the goodness and glory of Texas, why is it named Ozarka?
