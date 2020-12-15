2020, it’s the best of times and the worst of times. Best? Hmm. Worst? Definitely. If you’re still here though, there’s always hope. The thing is, they’re both stuck together like Super Glue.
We can’t have the yin without the yang. The roses without the thorns. Problems come whether we like it or not. But hallelujah, we can choose our response.
My son’s sudden death this summer is the worst grief I’ve ever experienced, almost crippling me. Anguish ambushes me some days. I can’t breathe or think, but I get to choose gratitude for what I do have, or not. We all can find the light if we change our perspective.
My gratitude meter is laser-sharp now, creating new memories with my three children, and the arrival of my grandson; never forgetting the loss, but also encouraging others who are hurting.
The best of times from the worst. Talking with someone recently, she lamented the political climate, the state of her portfolio, her messy children, ad nauseam. Depleted emotionally from her negativity, I tried to offer comfort, but she wasn’t interested. She didn’t choose to see her blessings: two beautiful children, a house, money, friends and health.
Gosh, what I would give to have my son alive and track in sand on my floors. Who cares about a financial portfolio? We have our needs and our wants. The need is the riches of family, of people; all the mess and the joy, tied together. The wants? More things becoming next year’s junk.
Christmas can be a bittersweet reminder of the preciousness of one’s family and friends. Time’s running out. This moment is all we have. There’s nothing we can do about societal discord, but we can choose to add value to others beginning in our home.
Have we told our family how much we appreciate and love them? Have we treated our co-workers with respect? Have we brought dinner to someone who’s lonely? Have we made time to listen to our children without worrying about the house cleaning? Have we taken the time to thank God for loving us and forgiving our myriad mistakes? God’s mercies are new every morning.
This season let us be intentional about lifting people up, rejoicing in the love all around us and even the piles of laundry. For those of us who’ve lost a loved one, let us honor them by becoming more humane. They’d want that for us.
Let us be peacemakers, taking the high road, loving extravagantly, being kinder, humbler, patient, forgiving — we’re all muddling through life. Be grateful for the children tramping through the house, your mate and friends. Be thankful for the good and the bad. The sun’s shining behind the clouds. Slow down, look up and see. Breathe deeply. Choose joy.
May the Lord bless you and enlarge your territory, that his hand will be upon you, keep you from evil, and be ever reminded to not cause others’ pain. Let your words and actions be honest and gentle.
