This election season, La Marque residents have an important decision to make concerning taxation in our city. One can vote to roll our city’s tax rate back to 47 cents or maintain our current tax rate at 55 cents.
Rolling taxes back will reflect the amount of revenue generated from property taxes last year. Maintaining our current rate will generate about $1 million of additional revenue to provide additional services to our city.
The new revenue has been dedicated primarily to our police department and our public works department.
Our community has been concerned about safety and city services for quite some time now. New revenue allows for six new positions in the police department, all of which are dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crime.
We added one deputy chief responsible for organizing targeted responses to crime, as well as coordinating those responses with other agencies.
We added one new narcotics investigator, and one new criminal investigator to investigate murders and other felonies, of which there are about 30 open murder cases and 300 open felony cases because of a lack of investigators.
We added two street crime investigators to provide a real-time targeted operation to disrupt organized crime in our community.
The council added a social worker to help victims of crime get help, as well as a resource for officers worn down by a very difficult and dangerous job.
The council also provided 10 new police cars with computers to bolster a fleet that needed constant maintenance to operate at minimal levels.
Council added four new personnel to our public works department to clean and clear ditches and easements. All of these new positions in police and public works are a direct response to our community’s desire to feel safe and receive more services.
A few in our community are in favor of the rollback and that’s their right. They’ve shared few different talking points as to why. None of them have ever provided any plan or idea that solves how we maintain even the same level of service that we had last year.
We can’t have the same level of service this year as in last year’s revenue amount because in 2022 fuel prices are higher, cost of goods and services are higher, employees like our police, fire, and other departments received a 2 percent pay increase to keep them from leaving for a higher paying city, and contractors’ bids are higher than last year because their costs have gone up.
If we have the same revenue we will not have the same level of service. Period.
So, when you go to the polls this election season, ask yourself before you cast your ballot: Have I done all I can to be safe in my home? Have I done all I can to protect my property? If the cost of everything has gone up, how will we receive the same service as last year?
Is it worth $7 a month to me? To my safety? To my property? Is taxation on my ballot or my quality of life and safety?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.