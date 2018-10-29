The other day I was listening to one of those “man on the street” interviews and I heard the familiar refrain that supporters of President Trump like him because “he tells it like it is.”
Well, I would like the “tells it like it is” president to tell it like it is on the murder of Jamal Khashaoggi, the Washington Post reporter and Saudi dissident. The evidence is so damning it’s embarrassing to deny it. The scenario of the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman taking out a detractor in this way is all to believable.
And I also would like the “tells it like it is” president to admit that the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is stringing him along — just as he did with President Barack Obama; and just as Kim’s daddy and granddaddy strung along past United States administrations as the most effective strategy to realize their objective of becoming a nuclear power.
And also, I would like the “tells it like it is” president to own up to the fact that the tax cuts he boasts of were a result of following the path of least resistance, which is to say, irresponsibly. The tax overhaul was supposed to be revenue neutral. That concept was abandoned right from the get-go just to get the ball rolling.
So they did the feel good part, cutting taxes, but not the hard part, reducing spending. Instead, spending was increased. That ridiculous and irresponsible sequestration fiasco, which cut the budget across the board, was directly the cause of underfunding the military for a few years and why the military budget had to be increased.
Oh, by the way, telling it like it is, the sequestration was brought to you by the self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives. And, telling it like it is, you can’t keep the feel good part of Obamacare, i.e., medical insurance for those with pre-existing conditions, without the feel bad part of paying for it.
And while I’m asking the “tells it like it is” president to tell it like it is, it’s only fair that we should hold ourselves to the same standard.
So telling it like it is, the solutions to the problems we face in our lives, our country and our world will not come without discomfort and disruption, deprivation and self-sacrifice, ingenuity and technology, and a concerted, inclusive, coordinated effort.
