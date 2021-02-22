I got my first shot.
It was a moment of jubilation that continues to linger. My second one is due this week and then I plan to feel like a whole person again, though still keeping safety rules.
It all began with a phone call to the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston County phone line to make an appointment. That was the hardest part of the whole deal, taking one hour, 20 minutes to get connected.
After I answered all the questions from the lady on the phone and they all realized just how eligible I really was, I imagine they put me high on a list.
After all, not everybody is 90 years old and has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
It was just a few days when I got an email offering me several choices of where to get a shot.
I could go down to the medical branch, or I could go to Walter Hall Park in League City.
Since it would be almost impossible for me to stand in line or walk very far, I opted for the in-car production at the park.
That was a super good choice.
And thanks to Ritchie Holt, an angel from our church, I got taken and returned without having to do anything but hold out an arm.
When we got outside the park, there were cars and signs and people directing us to the northernmost entrance to the park. And thus began a circuitous journey.
All the helping people, and there were many; and many of them were wearing bright orange vests. The first woman told us to stay in the right lane. In the left lane were people with no appointments, she said. We never really found a left lane.
The second stop was with a man who checked for my name on his clipboard full of papers. He found it and then asked for my driver’s license.
The third person down the road put an orange wristband on my arm and directed us forward. More arrows. More road to travel. Orange was apparently the color of the day. It’s probably the color of every day out there in “Corona Vaccine Land.”
Next was a guy who put his name, or initials, or something, on my orange wristband. I couldn’t read his hieroglyphics.
Then began the travelogue.
Walter Hall Park is a very big place, and in the course of following all the arrows, we managed to see every inch of it, including the waterfront and the big meeting building.
We eventually came to another part of the road, and the attendants there directed us into a lane, of which there were several. There were about three cars in front of us, but we quickly moved into position.
A nursing student came around to the passenger side as I rolled up my sleeve. Relax, she said. I did. And then it was over, and I didn’t feel a thing. Couldn’t believe she had given a shot. Unknowingly got a Band-Aid. Also got a card telling me where and when to get the next shot.
Word of advice. Wear a shirt for which you can roll up the sleeve.
We sat in a parking lot for 15 minutes, with helpers coming by frequently giving a thumbs up signal, to which we replied with a thumbs up.
And that was it. One of the most marvelous days of my life. Hope you get yours soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.