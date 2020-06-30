The future is the repository of our hopes and horrors. It pulls us forward, as a locomotive pulls its trailing cars along the rails. But the future has not yet happened; it is never here but always a time still to come. This means that human life is partly unreal, consisting of what it has not yet become.
This futuristic slant lends our life an inescapable note of promise and peril. We anticipate the future but, despite our best-laid plans, cannot control it. The future may play the wild card of chance.
Unforeseen events — a COVID-19, for example — is always an eventuality that may alter our dreams or smash our schemes. In such times, we have a chance to escape old forms of bondage, but equally, to run the risk of clamping stronger chains about our neck.
All this and more — the historical foundation of life, for example — means that human life cannot be thought of as simple existence. A stone exists, but as far as we know, it neither has, nor needs to have, future hopes and projects. It is complete as it is. Human life is a different class of reality, for humans must be understood as unfinished realities characterized by their potentialities — that is, by who they may become or cease to be.
And there’s the rub, for unlike things and animals, humans have the potential to be far more, but also much less, than they are. Humanity is not a fixed register of being but a shifting scale of authenticity fluctuating between apes and angels.
These possibilities are true not only individually but also collectively. There are, or have been, fatalistic individuals and societies that live with faint hopes and few expectations. We could say they are only modestly futuristic. And the fainter their hope the more stunted and less humanized their reality.
In other persons and societies, a vastly different paradigm is evident. In the Romantic Era in Europe and America (late-18th and early-19th centuries) people were enthusiastic about the exhilarating possibilities of life and liberty. Love, art, beauty, freedom, inspiration and revolutionary upheaval defined the era.
Many Romantics lived short lives, but they compensated with visionary intensity what they lacked in longevity. Romanticism began as a Western phenomenon, but it soon spread like a virus around the globe.
Ironically, as the West now enters into geriatric stasis and perhaps decline, it struggles with what it unleashed on the world. For younger, less privileged people have caught the virus of freedom. At its best, the revolutionary age and its later manifestations introduced new forms of futurity and, consequently, new dimensions of being human.
At its worst it degenerated into totalitarianisms more repressive than the old regimes. What the new outbreaks of the freedom virus will lead to remains to be seen. Will they prove to be a stronger inoculation against oppression or new forms of despotism?
As always, the uncertain answer lies in the uncertain future.
