For a moment after George Floyd’s tragic death, it seemed all sides were ready to come together to tackle race issues that have long plagued our country. Yet in the days that followed, many lost hope of peace and progress.
Unrest has gripped our country, and some have decided to dig into extreme positions, remain silent or simply check out altogether. We need racial reconciliation in this country, and we cannot abandon this moment in history.
Now is the time for people who sincerely seek reform and racial healing to recommit to the long-term struggle, together. We cannot deceive ourselves to think there will be an easy fix — injustices spanning hundreds of years cannot be resolved with a few days’ work.
Generations of conflict cannot be understood in 280 characters or less.
The risks of misunderstanding and further conflict are high, but the value of progress is too great to put this off for future generations to deal with.
Racism is a cancer deeply embedded throughout the body of our country’s history and culture. We cannot simply kill the body to remove the cancer, but we cannot ignore the cancer or it will eventually consume us. We must relentlessly seek it out and remove it wherever it’s found.
Yet we must also take care not to damage the healthy tissue, which represents the years of hard-won progress by those who came before us. The struggle to end racism and bring about healing is long, tedious and painful, but it’s what we must do.
Our fight must not be with one another. It must be against racism itself — both as a sin of commission and a sin of omission — whenever and wherever it occurs.
As a prosecutor charged with doing justice, I embrace my responsibility to play a critical role in bringing about this change.
I remain absolutely committed to this work.
