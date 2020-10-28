The whole world has been observing and questioning the peculiar behavior in the most powerful office on Earth, the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Trump demonstrated nationally (presidential debate and COVID-19 hospitalization) his impaired mental status: illogical reasoning, lack of professionalism, incompetency, decorum and self-control.
His intellectual knowledge, grammar and vocabulary are limited while his vile language of insults excels.
In addition to an impaired mental status, Trump lacks the essentials of a leader: credibility, knowledge, wisdom, good judgment and sensitivity. His judgment lacks the ability to assemble facts and draw logical conclusions as demonstrated in his mishandling this pandemic and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (isolating and housing children away in boxes).
He aligns himself with white militias, giving no empathy to their victims. His credibility is zero; The Washington Post reports him committing 10,000 misleading facts since his presidency. He unapologetically disrespected the deceased American icon, civil right activist, senior Congressman John Lewis by withholding condolences.
He defies science and expert advice while disregarding state, federal and constitutional laws as he micromanages America’s government without input of a cowardly Republican Senate.
Trump’s mental deficits endanger America. His ill advice and defiance of science have resulted in deadly repercussions for him and 250,000-plus Americans. Consequently, he created a coronavirus “super hot spot” on Capitol Hill, infecting the White House, Trump and his family, staff, legislators and cabinet members.
Subsequently, Trump is guilty of felonious deaths of many Americans who received no or late diagnoses and those who will die from his continual spreading of the virus.
Trump operates as a demagogue who uses race baiting to arouse groups against each other by stirring up passions and shutting down reasonable deliberations rather than using rational arguments. Though warned by the FBI that the greatest threat to America is domestic terrorism from white supremacist groups, Trump unapologetically continues his support of white supremacy, giving no empathy to their innocent victims, as he applauded white militias following the killing of a peaceful protestor with his battle cry: “Stop, but stand by.”
Be it medications or a preexisting psychiatric disorder, Trump is mentally impaired and has to be removed. He’s a dangerous threat to himself and others. He’s illogical, non-negotiable and out of control. Trump is like a runaway train that must be derailed immediately.
Trump’s illogical judgment is lethal and unbecoming to a USA president and has contributed to: mismanagement of a pandemic; spreading COVID-19 infections and subsequent avoidable deaths; infecting himself and his family; racial violence and social injustices; domestic terrorism; police brutality; and deaths of innocent Black lives.
What’s your verdict? Is this the personality who should be holding the nuclear war button? Do you desire to end democracy?
Stop this runaway train. Don’t be cowardly as the Republican legislators. Lay aside “partyism;” protect your freedom and America’s democracy. Help rebuild America.
It’s your choice, get out and vote and rid Capitol Hill of the forces who threaten your life and democracy.
(1) comment
That "runaway train" ..cannot be stopped! Moses could not be stopped, Pharoah found that out the hard way! So did GOLAITH ..when he wrongly thought he was confronting the army of Saul! He later was separated from his head, by a young teenager named David, using Golaith's own sword! See, Golaith found out he was defying the army of GOD, but he found out .....to LATE!
2 Chronicles 36:22-23 God took a pagan ..non-Jewish Persian King Named Cyrus The Great, and blessed him in order that he ( Cyrus ) would be able to help Israel to prosper and rebuild Jerusalem. We have had President after President come forth, and turned their backs on Israel, and OBAMA actually tried to backstab Israel and her leader BB NETANYAHU by sending a hit squad to Israel to actively work to get the Prime Minister kicked out of office while using American Taxpayer money to do it!
None of the Presidents had the intestinal fortitude to stand up and declare Jerusalem as the acknowledged capital of Israel, ...but Donald Trump did! Trump has been the best friend to Israel they ever had! They are naming things and places after him over there. If an individual is a bible buff, like I am, they would know this means a lot to God! Moreover there exists no man alive who could have survived what the world have thrown at Donald Trump for four years on his own! However, no individual can HURT, who God is HELPING; and no individual can CURSE who GOD is BLESSING!
Everything the LEFTEST LIBERALS, the FBI, CIA, NSA, DEEP STATE, RINOS, FAKE NEWS, and Never TRUMPERS tried to inflict on Trump, it was reversed back on them, even exposing them, shedding light on
their deeds conceived in darkness! Donald Trump will be the next President of America, despite all the lies, and hate speak which is being spewed out against him by the hour, and there is no question about it! [angry]
