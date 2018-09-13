I am a Boy Scout for Troop No. 615 in League City. I am a senior at Clear Springs High School, and I plan to attend Texas A&M University in 2019 to study engineering.
I would like to publicly recognize several businesses — The Home Depot in League City, and Sutherlands, Sherwin-Williams and Keyworth’s Hardware in Dickinson — that supported my Eagle Scout project with materials and discounts.
I would also like to thank Lespirant, an undershirt company, and my grandparents for their monetary donations. In addition, during my junior year, I tutored physics and I was able to save funds to pay for my project.
What is an Eagle Scout project? According to the “Boy Scout Handbook:” “While a Life Scout, plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community (the project must benefit an organization other than Boy Scouting).
“The project plan must be approved by the organization benefiting from the effort, your Scoutmaster and troop committee, and the council or district before you start.”
Three years ago, my family and I rescued the sweetest dog from an animal shelter, and she is the reason why I wanted to help an animal shelter through my Eagle Scout project.
I visited Bayou Animal Services in Dickinson and met with Sarah Saunders and Melvin Trover. We discussed the need for doghouses that would benefit the dogs housed outside to protect them from rainy and cold weather during winter. The current doghouses are small and old. My father and I built a prototype to fit a dog bed and the shelter liked it.
I learned a lot with this project, from planning it according to protocol — start to finish — to fundraising, and to leading the construction of the doghouses in my father’s garage. I am grateful and thankful to all the Boy Scouts, Scoutmasters, Eagle Scouts — Andy, Colin, and Matthew — and Gabriel from school, who gave up their last weekend before school started to support this project.
The Boy Scout family is tight and supportive. I am also very proud to say that there have already been three Eagle Scout projects built in our garage besides mine, and that there are two more planned to be hosted soon. That is what we do as Scout families. We support each other’s projects for the good of the community.
On Sept. 1, Troop No. 615 and I delivered 10 doghouses to Bayou Animal Services’ shelter in the city of Dickinson Public Works Building. You can visit its Facebook page to see more pictures.
Finally, I would like to encourage everyone to foster or adopt an animal or help save an animal’s life by making donations to Bayou Animal Services or another local animal shelter. You, too, can make a difference.
