I am thrilled to announce that the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will dedicate the 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference in memory of Ann McLeod Moody.
Ann McLeod Moody was the eldest of five siblings, which made her a natural caregiver at an early age. She followed in her father’s footsteps and loved academics, politics and sports.
One of her greatest qualities was the ability to recognize the needs of others and would contribute anonymously to those who needed it most.
Moody’s radiance shined so brightly. Her commitment and passion for her family, this community, and beyond made such a tremendous impact on so many lives, schools and universities.
She absolutely loved the Women’s Conference, and we are so honored to dedicate this year’s conference in her memory and celebrate the Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year.
Each year, the conference celebrates and honors a group of notable women who are making a difference in the region. These women of the year are selfless givers, caretakers and leaders.
They know that awards such as this come with huge responsibility to continue to be a role model and a champion for their communities and all the things that they hold near and dear to their hearts. They empower, motivate, encourage, support and mentor other women to be the best they can be; it is a role they all take very seriously.
Moody epitomized the values for which this conference’s Women of the Year stands and represents the best of who we are as women and leaders. The Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year award will forever be given in her honor.
At the 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference, six influential and extraordinary women will be honored Sept. 16 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
Mary Ellen Doyle will be honored as the inaugural legacy woman of the year. Doyle, a true pioneer in philanthropy, has dedicated decades of community service and financial contributions to the Salvation Army, United Way Galveston County Mainland, College of the Mainland and to numerous people and organizations in Galveston County, Texas City and beyond.
The legacy woman of the year award will forever be given in Doyle’s honor.
Gina M. Spagnola is president and chief executive officer of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
