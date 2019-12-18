When you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame and the blind, as said in Luke 14:13.
What? That’s not the usual desire of a party planner or attendee. A Christmas party is about bling and who’s who; it’s about getting a new outfit or hairstyle and party on.
Eat, drink and be merry is the American mantra, but then why is depression so high during the holiday season? Could it be because the focus is on materialism rather than meeting the needs of the downtrodden? Could it be because we’ve forgotten that we’re the hands and feet of Jesus, and he is the reason for the season?
Why are so many homeless and indigent people not invited to the party or welcomed in a brick-and-mortar church building? Might it be because they wear soiled and tattered clothes and look and smell different than the masses?
If you’re struggling with depression or you just need to connect with the real spirit of Christmas, come out to the parking lot near the county courthouse this Saturday. Galveston Street Ministry is hosting its annual Christmas service and needs many volunteers — and donations.
The message of Jesus will be brought, presents for the children distributed and a ton of food eaten. We’re expecting 500 needy adults and children, so we need many hands. You can bring an unwrapped toy, new shoes for men or women, socks, hygiene bags, books, jackets, gloves, blankets and raincoats. If you have a special recipe and no one to cook for, you do this season. So bring it on over; it will be appreciated.
This ministry led by Rick Henson offers a plethora of serving opportunities at 8 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 20th and Winnie streets. This ministry has been feeding the homeless and indigent population for over 30 years, faithfully bringing a message of God’s redemptive love, power and healing to 200 to 300 people through biblical teaching once a week. The Lord’s Supper, or Communion, has recently been added, ushering in a renewal of hearts for volunteers and homeless.
Jesus says, “There will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore, I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’” On the open-aired parking lot church, they are welcomed, loved and safe.
Breakfast includes eggs, sausage and pancakes; hygiene bags, backpacks, clothes and donuts also are offered. St. Luke’s Clinic provides needed medical attention. This weekly gathering is a beacon of light for all. As Pastor Rick says, “It’s not about one man, one church, but one God. We come together to worship and to help each other.”
There’s no reason for anyone to be lonely or depressed; come and help us celebrate Jesus and community, the real reason for the season. By his birth, death and resurrection, we’re redeemed and used for the kingdom of God on earth until he comes again. See you on Saturday to party with the best. No bling needed.
