Sir, while I am glad to see a swift response from Austin on the tragedy in Santa Fe, I have a question or two as to some of the suggestions that were tossed about.
Sir, in a state that has issues with the funding of education, your thoughts of the redesigning of schools by cutting back on the number of entrances and exits, while there may be some merit in your opinion, it reminds me of a friend and our spirited political debates. Once he stated that if he was president he would run the country by tough love. A spirited statement, but is it practical? Is it realistic?
We need a strategy that will ensure that students, staff and faculty are safe, not to set up a secure environment and potential fire hazard.
Yes, any changes that include security for students, staff and faculty will cost and Austin must find means to secure our schools, even if it means tapping the rainy day fund that was designed for education originally.
I agree a tax increase should be considered as an extreme last resort. We should seek the voice of teachers’ unions to see its views and if they would be a willing partner in finding any option to secure our schools.
Another point to consider is the mental health perspective. We should find ways to make adjustments in the privacy laws to allow for legal involvement as a means of preventing the next mass shooting.
I realize that in a society, social networking issues are challenging and words travel as fast as a blink of an eye, and emotional issues can develop at the same speed, but we as a society will never know when that balloon will burst.
Maybe adjustments to the privacy laws would allow for police training in social media or allow for intervention to a suspect’s social media, with parental approval (when needed) and observational access if said suspect has been hospitalized for a period of maybe 72 hours observation.
As I mentioned earlier, your idea may have some merit, however, I have a few observations to make. The governor’s round table discussions need to come up with a workable idea.
This plan must include two things:
1. Define and implement a workable strategy that will define security for students, staff and faculty.
2. Properly fund education in Texas.
Lt. Gov. Patrick, we are all Texans and parent’s foremost.
Sir, we do not need to see education fall short due to partisan politics in Texas. We need to see education that stands on its own and inspires true learning. We also need to see that our children can attend schools without any threats of violence.
We need a response of our legislatures to work together and come up with a plan of action that will ensure our children’s security and inspire them to learn.
