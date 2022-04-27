I support the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce resolution calling for a reevaluation of the city marshal’s office, and I thank Chamber Advocacy Committee Co-Chairs Steve Conner and Theresa Elliott for their leadership in asking Galveston City Council to consider establishing a review board; placing the marshals under the authority of the police chief; establishing civilian code enforcement officers within the planning department; and having those civilian officers call police in case of emergency.
Perhaps you remember back in the 1990s, when seawall hotels and restaurants were in disrepair, properties had cyclone fences to keep vagrants out, and a rundown trailer park adorned two blocks of seawall frontage. No one wanted to stay in the hotel on the Pleasure Pier, no viable businesses were paying city taxes and the area was a haven for panhandlers.
When a mayor suggested paid parking on the seawall would upgrade the beaches and surrounding areas, many residents said seawall parking should be free.
Today shows a different picture, but somewhere along the way city leadership set up a marshal’s office that if left unchecked, could ultimately destroy what many great residents spent many millions rebuilding and upgrading.
When you see a car double-parked on the seawall with its motor running and red lights flashing while a marshal writes a citation and visitors on the beach wonder if they need to attend to their car and what emergency has taken place; or have lunch at a packed restaurant when two marshals with guns and badges walk in and threaten the owner with a citation for a banner outside; or you see marshals storm into the lobby of a major hotel during the height of tourist season to advise on an ordinance infraction; or see a marshal ticket a fellow resident in front of his own house for not properly displaying a parking permit — all of these negative images will soon begin to destroy our recent progress.
Thanks to the hard work and leadership of Park Board of Trustees CEO Kelly de Schaun, parking fees should easily eclipse $1 million this year to continue the great improvements that have taken place over the last 20 years. Marshals with guns are a far cry from the park board’s Tourism Ambassadors.
Cities don’t just grow by themselves. It takes great vision and leadership. Without our tourists, businesses will dry up.
I call on the mayor to convene an emergency city council meeting to bring up and pass the chamber’s resolution.
The marshals program may have been well-intentioned in the beginning, and code enforcement is important, but spending over a million taxpayer dollars to upset tax-paying residents and destroy the goodwill created by the chamber, park board and others in building a business-friendly city and tourist attractions isn’t what our community wants or needs.
Very well stated. Thank you
