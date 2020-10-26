Although muted, the race in Galveston’s council District 6 this year is a study in contrast. I’m sure both candidates, below the surface, want what’s best for residents and people who own property on the West End. How each candidate goes about it is vastly different.
Jackie Cole is known for a temperate view of public policy, private property ownership and for an ability to work with people to get a legal and binding solution. Marie Robb is just as well known for her blitzkriegs, solo and questionable actions, and both marine engineering and political solutions that get customers and constituents into ill-advised fixes that (pun intended) don’t hold water.
This election comes at a critical time for the West End. The past three high-tide storms left beachfront homes in jeopardy. There isn’t a fix that’s both legal and cheap. Rash actions by city management or individual homeowners could have huge financial implications for the entire city. Currently, we’re just starting to rise above the penalties the Texas General Land Office imposed on the city because property owners and casual management of our beach access plan warranted intervention by the state. It’s in this predicament that the two styles become crystalized.
In 2013, Heber Taylor, then editor of The Daily News, wrote about a disguised trip by Robb to testify in Austin (“Why was Robb in Austin?” The Daily News, May 22, 2013). Taylor correctly pointed out no one knew she was testifying in support of a scheme to have the state lease “private property” on the beach side to make it available for the Ike Dike, assume all liability that might accrue to owners of little squares of sand where homes once stood, and by passage of the bill, legislatively validate Severance.
During testimony, Robb was directly asked who would bear the cost of maintenance of this barrier and glibly answered “the city and the county.” When then asked if the city and the county had endorsed this responsibility, she replied in the affirmative. I don’t think the city or the county knew she was testifying, but most certainly hadn’t endorsed anything at that point.
Again in 2013, she testified in Austin that legislators shouldn’t try to overturn the Severance agreement but left everyone wondering if she was espousing a city council view or her own. To my knowledge, our city has never advanced a view on Severance.
Frankly, the current reconstruction of the West End would’ve saved homeowners’ hundreds of thousands of dollars if the entire eroding beach were to have stayed state owned. In fact, the beach in front of today’s stranded homes would’ve conceivably been nourished — just like Babe’s Beach — several times since 2013.
We need someone in council who exercises good judgement, builds consensus, legally promotes benefits for all constituents and would never give Galveston a black eye with the state or county. We wouldn’t benefit from Robb’s impulsive misrepresentations.
I will vote for Cole and suggest you do also.
Editor’s note: ”Severance” in this column refers to a Texas Supreme Court opinion in the case Severance v. Patterson that killed a rolling public easement along Texas beaches.
