What happened on Jan. 6 in Washington was an all-out assault on our democracy.
If it were legit, that would make it the biggest sham of a security detail in our history. If that were Black Lives Matter, there’d have been a massacre.
In all seriousness, Al-Qaeda couldn’t get in there — “they” let them in and out.
The FBI needs to start at the tip, including the Oval Office. Then they will know who the rest of the insurrectionists are. Our democracy and we the people demand and depend on it.
The majority has spoken, and our representatives have a duty to protect us and uphold our vote and Constitution; Ted Cruz and Randy Weber have undermined them both. Don’t let them get away with it. The only way we’ll be able to trust our government again is for them to hold one another accountable.
We need to break up the predominantly two-party political system. Both, actually all, political parties aren’t even a part of our government. George Washington warned us about giving such parties power over our government, yet we the people let it happen. Now we need to work together; the only way we will be able to make our country great.
Let’s do less complaining toward one another and hold them accountable, too. Let’s be such a pain in their backsides until they shape up or we ship ‘em out — Republicans and Democrats alike. Let’s hold our representatives’ feet to the fire.
If they’re not earning their pay, if they create dissension, incite civil unrest or war, they should be removed and/or even be tried for sedition and/or treason. For they’re paid by us all, to represent us all. They’re paid to protect us, not from ourselves, but from those that do us harm, to life and livelihood, both foreign and domestic.
If you’re a citizen and you cannot respect one another’s rights, think yours supersede another’s or put someone else’s life or livelihood in danger, whether by word or deed, you’re a terrorist and threat to our sovereignty. You can stay home, leave the country, be removed or incarcerated.
This country belongs to those that voice, speak out, have fought and still fight to uphold these principles. Liberty and justice for all men and women, and those that respect our democratic republic and process.
