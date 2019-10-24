This year’s Galveston Island Tree Conservancy’s Arbor Day celebration will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Conservatory at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston.
We’re beginning our 10th planting season and invite you to join us celebrating trees and the work we do on the island. We’re excited to announce our Deep Roots Award winner, Jackie Cole, founder of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, who we’ll honor at the event.
Cole led dedicated volunteers in Galveston to start reforesting after Hurricane Ike, which in 2008 killed nearly 40,000 trees — 50 percent of all the trees on the island.
A former and current city council member in Galveston and long-time environmental activist, Cole founded the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, a 501©(3), to educate residents and raise funds for replanting. She also was instrumental in passing ordinances establishing an official tree committee charged with advising city council on reforestation issues after Ike, as well as a Tree Protection ordinance.
Over the past 10 years, almost 19,000 trees have been planted through tree conservancy programs reforesting parks, boulevards, schools, right-of-ways and private properties. Cole’s leadership resulted in numerous local, state and national awards, including the Arbor Day Foundation 2011 Excellence in Partnership Award; The Texas Forest Service 2010 Gold Leaf Award; Clean Galveston 2010 and 2013 Quality of Life Award; and first place in the Tom’s of Maine 2011 Good Community Sponsorship and the Houston Area Urban Forestry Council’s 2017 Tree Advocate.
In 2012, Jackie was honored as a White House Champion of Change for her innovative energy priorities and sustainable living practices making a greener community a possibility in any American city or town.
We also want to recognize our current and former board of directors: Cole, Alice Ann O’Donnell, Ray Hensarling, Elizabeth “Bets” Anderson, Cathy Conlon-Townsend, Margaret Canavan, Dorothy Trevino, Jill Randall, Honi Knowles, Milton Alberstadt and Betty Massey. Previous members are Ed Sulzberger, Mary Jo Singleton, Kat Joel-Reich, Karla Levy, Lynn Eanes and Michael Sweeney.
We also salute our previous Deep Roots honorees: Rosemary and Charles Doolin, Sea Star Base; John Campbell, Kempner Foundation; Dr. Craig Brown; and Barbara Sanderson.
We send a hearty thank you to all the volunteers who’ve helped us plant and care for trees over the past 10 years and in the future.
We look forward to your joining us Nov. 17 for our annual luncheon, libations and silent auction in support of Galveston Island Tree Conservancy. Nov. 10 is the RSVP deadline. Thank you to sponsors: Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, Robert and Susan Lynch, and Susie’s Garden Services. For information on sponsoring Arbor Day 2019, and to purchase tickets or donate a silent auction item, visit http://galvestonislandtreeconservancy.org/arbor-day-2019/, or call 409-599-6357.
