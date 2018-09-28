My 24-foot Bay boat is designed to go pretty fast, it has plenty of power with its 250 horsepower outboard. However, when I slowly speed up from idle it pushes a wave in front of the bow.
This bow wave grows, and when the boat speed reaches about 7 to 8 mph my boat seems to settle into a wave trough between the bow wave crest in front and a following wave crest just behind the stern.
The boat seems as if it has reached a speed barrier of sorts. A significant boost in power and proper hull design is needed to allow the boat to climb up and past the bow wave (ie.to go faster forward than the initial bow wave it produced). This common occurrence, for all boaters, is called “getting on plane.” It involves (among other things) breaking through a wave barrier created by the boat itself. The process, as all boaters know, involves a temporary period of instability as the boat transitions from one stable operating regime to another.
Consider the similarities between “getting a boat on plane” and a jet “breaking the sound barrier.”
At below the speed of sound in air (about 767 mph) the sound waves created by the jet outpace the forward progress of the jet. As the jet approaches the speed of sound, a barrier materializes as the plane tries to outpace its own forward moving sound waves. Provided the jet has adequate power and the proper aerodynamics, it can break its own sound wave barrier, by undergoing a period of instability. The jet thereby makes the transition from stable sub-sonic flight to stable supersonic flight, a somewhat similar and faster version of a boat “getting on plane.”
These two transitions, in my opinion, parallel the process and the requirements needed to overcome barriers and accomplish real changes in our lives.
Now, before we begin to think nature is completely consistent, consider what happens when something attempts to break the “speed of light barrier.” In this case no amount of force combined with good design can accelerate the object through the barrier to a speed faster than the light wave. This bizarre situation requires that time passage go toward zero and mass to go toward infinity as the speed of a light wave in a vacuum is approached. Seems for now the “speed of light in a vacuum” maybe the ultimate barrier?
