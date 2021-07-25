The physical celebrations of Juneteenth and Independence Day have come and gone; however, the attacks on freedom and democracy remain prevalent. There also are herculean attacks on “truth.” Daily, we witness individuals who swore an oath to the Constitution stand and look into cameras as they attempt to defend obvious lies.
This country and society are headed in the wrong direction when men and women rather believe and defend a lie instead of standing up and defending the truth. Some seem to have become so enthralled with harmful lies that they've become immune to the truth.
A case in point is this: I attended a public hearing a few days ago and some of the remarks/expressions that I heard were frightening. I saw and heard individuals espouse thoughts that were harsh and filled with disdain for their neighbors, families and friends. They appeared to have regards for themselves, only.
What has happened to the doctrine of loving thy neighbor as thyself? We have people living in Galveston County who are suffering, but based on what I heard at that county meeting, suffering means absolutely nothing. The teachings of Christ have gone by the wayside, as man seems to rather serve “man" and not God.
Although Juneteenth has become a national holiday, the true adherence to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution is still shaded by racial lines. There are those who believe that those national sacred documents are for the country as a whole. Multiracial men and women have fought and died for this democratic society, but a segregated spirit that causes men and women to hate without a cause still exists. There are those who would rather destroy our democratic institutions than to respect the phrase, "a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
We know that the men who wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were slave owners at the time of the writings. They weren't aware that a prophecy was being revealed within the written words, "it is God who created the Heavens, the Earth, and Men." Therefore, when, “all men were created equal” was penned, the men and women that were in bondage were included.
However, as I write, there's a concerted effort to deny the truth regarding American history; although, many African and Native Americans are still alive and can offer testimony to the atrocities and mistreatment leveled at the two races, specifically. I'm keenly aware that there are some whites who abhor racism and there are some African Americans who use it for chaos and profit. This is the primary reason that after the elementary schools of the former La Marque Independent School District were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, this communities’ and districts' unity were tested.
I'm proud that we were able to put personal and political differences aside and work together. As a result, watch this space as three new elementary schools are opening and a new junior high school is under construction in The Settlement.
