I was among the many in total disbelief when we saw Airstream trailers lined up on Mechanic Street the first weekend of Mardi Gras. What a colossal waste of prime Mardi Gras real estate.
I was on one of the floats the night of Feb. 18, and I can tell you the Airstream folks weren’t out front catching beads because there was no room for them.
We may have seen one or two occupants in doorways or squeezed in between trailers trying to solicit beads, but mostly just saw the tops of the trailers.
What we unfortunately didn’t see, however, were all the excited faces of both locals and tourists who line that part of the parade route each and every year.
The Mechanic Street area of the parade route is considerably more family friendly and much less raucous compared to The Strand. People know that they can safely enjoy the parades here with their children catching beads without worry.
It was hard to watch the incredible krewe floats squeezing through the walls of silver. Equally as sad was watching the amazing marching bands and dance troops forced to perform in a condensed formation rather than in their usual fun and funky manner enjoying the entire width of the street.
The krewes, high schools and parade participants dedicate their time, money and energy all year long in preparation for these weekends.
They decorate their floats, create themes, decorate costumes and umbrellas and commit countless hours rehearsing to ensure their best performances each year.
So my question is, why did all these amazing folks have to sacrifice their Mardi Gras experience to an Airstream club that blocked the view to almost half the downtown parade route?
It appeared as though they contributed absolutely nothing to the actual celebration of the carnival.
I’m struggling to understand what value the Airstream club actually brought to the event other than fees to the promoter.
