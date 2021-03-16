Last year at this time, the Teen Health Center was gearing up to hold Galveston’s inaugural International Adolescent Health Week. It was meant to be a celebration.
Unfortunately, our festive plans came to an abrupt halt when schools were forced to close their doors.
It’s now time for the health week once again with this year’s theme being “Adolescent Resilience in the Face of a Pandemic.”
You might have heard the word “resilience” a few times over the course of this past year, but what does it really mean? Researchers define resilience as a process that helps us overcome risks, effectively cope with adverse experiences and avoid risks that pull us off a successful trajectory.
In other words, it’s a process that allows us to thrive despite adversity. Two key factors that influence that process are assets within the individual, such as coping skills, and resources outside the person, including parental, school and community support.
If you listen closely to the stories of youth who’ve experienced adversity, you can hear their resilience. However, to do so, you must pay attention to the assets and resources that support that resilience. Sometimes we can get lost in hearing the details about the tragedy and not tune into the resilience.
So, listen to these examples: You hear resilience in the voices of our high school seniors who despite losing so much of the senior experience to the pandemic articulate the need to serve as role models to their younger classmates.
You hear it in the adolescent boy’s voice after losing his mother to cancer. He speaks about the importance of getting his education, citing it as a value his mother instilled in him before her death.
You hear it in the voice of the young adolescent girl sexually abused by her uncle who finds the courage to share her traumatic story with the school counselor.
You hear resilience in the voices of adolescents harmed by racism and discrimination who advocate for equitable access to education and health care. You hear it in the adolescent’s response to his friend who just offered him a vape pen. He finds a “cool” way to negotiate out of the situation by saying, “Nah, I’m good.”
The stories of our youth remind us that adaptation after tragedy or in the face of risk is possible and that we can promote adolescent resilience by reinforcing their strengths and providing the necessary resources.
International Adolescent Health Week is one way to do just that. During the week, which is March 21 through March 27, Teen Health will provide educational materials on adolescent health topics to Galveston Independent School District students, engage them in resilience-enhancing games/activities and hand out fun giveaways donated by our beloved community partners.
By supporting our youth, we promote their resilience and in turn and perhaps unknowingly promote our own. Please join with our Teen Health team by wearing “Green for Teens” during Galveston’s inaugural International Adolescent Health Week, March 21 through March 27. To learn more about how to support our youth, visit www.teenhealthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.