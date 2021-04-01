“I’m an American, too.”
Those words almost got me in trouble one summer at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
In high school, I worked at the railroad museum and my love of transportation probably started there because, eventually, I became vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.
One day, a family came in for tickets. Although the father glared at me, I greeted them cheerfully and said, as we were instructed, “Two adults and two children, unless any kids are over 12, then it’s adult price.”
“Of course they aren’t,” sneered the father, adding pointedly “Because Americans are big.”
Maybe I should’ve kept my mouth shut, but I retorted, “I’m an American, too.” That set him off. He was outraged that an Asian girl like me, with slanted eyes, would dare announce she was American. His racist yelling continued with a threat to go get me fired.
When his embarrassed wife pulled him away, I immediately called my boss, Ms. Billie.
Ms. Billie was loved and feared because she was generous and fair but also tough. I expected her to be mad at me for upsetting a customer, but instead, she was livid at the man. I still remember what she said: “I hope he shows his face. I’ll show him who’s American, all right. I might kick him out, even if we have to give him a refund.”
That bully never did show up in Ms. Billie’s office. In the years since then, I’ve experienced countless other racist incidents. At the NTSB, I got anonymous messages telling me to give my job to “an American man of pure blood.”
Sometimes, I was threatened, other times it was funny. When I was a director at a national association, my colleague was asked before a TV interview, “Do you think we’ll be able to understand Dr. Dinh-Zarr with her accent?” He responded, “Yes, I think you’ll understand her Texas accent.”
Through it all, I remembered how Ms. Billie stood up for me. She gave me a lasting confidence that we’re allies. She gave me hope that we can defeat racism and bigotry before they destroy our nation, if only we stand together.
We all were horrified by the Atlanta shootings of eight people, including six Asian Americans. There was no one to stand up for them. Hate crimes breed in an environment where bigotry is accepted. We need to stand up every day against bigotry, whether it’s against people who are Asian, Black, LatinX, LGBTQ, Muslim, Jewish, immigrants or just somehow “other.”
We need to stand together. We need to be like Ms. Billie, tough people who don’t tolerate racism, who are willing to stand up to bigots who harm and dehumanize our nation. We need everyone to be an ally. Thank you, Ms. Billie, wherever you are.
Yes, I’m an American, and I will stand up against bigotry. I will stand up for what’s good and just. Will you stand up with me?
(2) comments
[thumbup] The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.
Great article Ms. Dinh-Zarr! It makes us think about what one would do if certain situations were to occur in our presence like that incident which happened in New York yesterday to a 65 year old Asian Woman walking from church! Three big guys watched it happen through a glass door of an adjacent business and did......wait for it, wait....WAIT....they did NOTHING!!!!! Oh wait ..one did close the door.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.