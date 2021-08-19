On Tuesday morning, a man got to the beach at 61st early, walked around a bit, left his things just east of the pier and went into the water. How much time elapsed after that point is unclear, but when the lifeguard arrived on location, all he saw was calm, clear water with a hint of clean waves rolling onto the beach. Unlike most mornings this season, there were only a handful of people on the beach.
As the lifeguard prepared for the day, he opened the tower, raised the appropriate flags, arranged his things and left tracks to and from the water when he checked the conditions. He looked for unusually strong currents or drop-offs and felt which way the current was going, so he’d have an idea of how far to keep people from the groin and what hazards he would protect them from. After his usual routine, he settled in for his shift.
A short time later, he spotted a body floating in about chest-deep water, maybe 50 yards from the rocks on the east side. He notified dispatch and ran into the water. The guard at 59th reported he had no swimmers near his groin and was cleared to run down and help.
A supervisor arrived a short time later as they dragged the man from the water onto the sand. The three of them gave CPR, intubated the man and hooked him up to the Automatic External Defibrillator. The machine didn’t advise a shock. They continued CPR with the help of the Fire Department and EMS when they arrived. The man was quickly loaded into the ambulance and they drove away. A short time after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Once the ambulance, police vehicles, fire truck and beach patrol rescue trucks left the area, the beach returned to the quiet, apparently innocuous, day it started as, with the exception of our tire tracks and prints from walking, dragging and kneeling.
There was more. We interviewed people to try to figure out what happened. We gathered his things off the beach and let city officials, other public safety groups and the media know what happened. We wrote up a report that contained everything we could figure out and sent it to the medical examiner’s office.
We talked to the man’s two sisters and met with one of them to give her his things. We reviewed the event internally to determine if we did everything we could have and what we can do to prevent a similar occurrence.
One of the most critical things is that we contacted our partners at the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network to contact the family to see if they could offer any type of psychological or spiritual support and to set up a critical-incident counseling session with the guards who responded to make sure they were OK and will continue to be OK.
The marks we made on the sand were washed away with the next high tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.