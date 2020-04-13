Hi Orf, welcome home. How was the trip?
It was great. We visited Central America, a fascinating place, and made it back just before the outbreak started shutting things down. What did you do? We left a country in great shape. Now everything has tanked.
You cannot blame the COVID-19 on President Donald Trump. The majority of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic.
The pandemic could not have been prevented, but it was predictable given what we were learning about the pneumonia in China.
We all thought that was someone else’s problem.
Why not restore the strategic stockpiles that were depleted after the H1N1 pandemic? Instead two administrations ignored the problem, ultimately even disbanding the National Security Council pandemic directorate. In 2017, the National Academy Sciences warned the administration of a pandemic.
So, it's a long-standing problem, not just from today.
That's true, but the administration first said it was no worse than flu, next said it was a problem but the states should compete for help, and now suggesting it could be gone by Easter. This isn't the kind of strong leadership required.
All politicians waffle on issues.
Sometimes that's true, but President Trump brags about not being a politician and then acts like the reality show host with an attitude. Where does the buck stop? Maybe he should take lessons from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
You cannot blame the stock market collapse on Trump.
He took credit for its rise, so he can claim the collapse. The stock market is below where it ended in the Obama years.
He did give most us of a massive corporate tax cut.
The cuts squandered efforts to reduce the deficit. The slow growth years following the Great Recession made it possible to begin to reduce the annual budget deficit. This was accompanied by a steady rise in the stock markets. The massive corporate cut prevented a necessary market correction. So, when it inevitably occurred it was far worse than it would have been otherwise. Now because of Trump’s incoherent leadership, more than 16 million people have already filed for unemployment.
Under President Trump the United States has become the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas.
Apparently, Trump doesn't know the natural gas boom made the United States No. 1 in 2009. The shale boom began in 2011 leading to our being a leader in crude oil in 2018. George Mitchell made fracking possible, regardless of regulations. Again the incoherence of energy policy has led to a collapse of oil and gas prices, exacerbated by the squabble between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
President Trump has promised to provide patients better health care.
You've got to be kidding. His justice department has joined conservative states in a lawsuit to overturn the entire Affordable Care Act — with nothing to replace it. This reflects the administration’s chaotic approach to health policy.
Let’s hope Trump’s jejune leadership during the pandemic doesn't erase President Barack Obama’s accomplishments.
