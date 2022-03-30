Women’s History Month is an opportunity to celebrate an historic Galveston woman, the late Mary Moody Northen, who made history as a businesswoman and built futures for others.
Undoubtedly you know someone who benefited from her dedication to education. Over 6,200 students have earned college scholarships totaling over $22 million through the Moody Scholars program, established in 1969 while she chaired the Moody Foundation. She helped develop Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston, and was a major supporter of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Or perhaps you’re close to someone employed by American National Insurance Co., Moody Bank, Moody Cotton Compress, the family’s hotels or one of the over 50 Moody companies.
Maybe you discovered Galveston history at Moody Mansion, Railroad Museum, Elissa, Ashton Villa, Williams Home or The Strand.
Or possibly you saw a performance at The Grand 1894 Opera House or the Mary Moody Northen Amphitheater, or attended a ball at the old Moody Civic Center?
Surely you’ve read a Rosenberg Library book.
Northen was born in Houston 130 years ago, the eldest of four children of Libbie Rice Shearn Moody and W.L. Moody Jr. Her father was among America’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, owning companies in insurance, banking, hotels, cotton trading, ranching, printing and newspapers, including this newspaper at one time.
A delicate, shy child, she learned primarily at home and began her business training early. With her grandfather’s guidance she raised chickens and sold their eggs.
Her grandfather also taught Mary to appreciate history, her lifelong interest. Her collections number nearly a million items, carefully preserved, most with handwritten notes.
Her father became her teacher later on. They discussed business over dinner almost every night after her mother died in 1943, and she mastered his secret to success: hard work, patience and perseverance.
She and her husband, E.C. “Mike” Northen, lived just three blocks west of her childhood home. She thrived on community, civic and social activities before many women engaged in business.
Then tragedy. Her husband of 39 years and her father died within seven weeks of each other. At 62, Northen was thrust into leadership of over 50 businesses and the development of the Moody Foundation. Some doubted the wisdom of passing such massive responsibilities to someone inexperienced in finance, let alone a woman.
Here Northen exhibited another trait: strength. Though small in stature, she earned a reputation as America’s “First Lady of Finance.” She succeeded beyond expectations, and the enterprises prospered.
Northen supported causes that touched her heart through Moody Foundation grants, her own funds, and later the Mary Moody Northen Endowment.
Northen’s dream was to preserve her home as a museum. That dream came true when her endowment restored Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway following her in 1986 and opened it to the public in 1991.
We’re expecting our millionth visitor soon. Perhaps that will be you, a new part of Mary Moody Northen’s legacy?
