As we collectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic event, it’s imperative that we all do our part to ensure the safety of our community and first responders. The COVID-19 situation changes daily, and I want to ensure our residents and local businesses that we’re meeting this challenge and adapting accordingly.
The way we respond during this pandemic will look a little different. For our protection from exposure to the COVID-19 virus, our firefighters and EMS responders are wearing the proper level of protection form the COVID-19 virus, such as a N95 mask, glasses, gown and gloves. This may even include attentive levels of protection, such as self-contained breathing apparatus. If you call 911, you will need to be prepared to answer several additional screening questions about potential COVID-19 exposures from our dispatchers. Some of the questions that will be asked include:
• Any symptoms of fever and/or of an acute respiratory illness
• Any diarrhea
• Any loss of taste or smell
• Any close contact with a known COVID-19 patient
If you answer yes to any of these questions, it doesn’t mean you have the virus. It just gives us needed information to protect our residents, along with our first responders.
The Galveston Fire Department will do its part to ensure the safety and well-being of your family, but we also need you to do your part as well. Please follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to the protection of your family.
• Consciously wash your hands by using the 20-second rule.
• Practice social distancing and use the 6-foot rule.
• If you’re sick, stay home, seek medical care and don’t infect others.
These are just some of the things that will go a long way to protect you and your family. If you feel that you’re having a life-threatening emergency and call 911, please make every attempt to wait outside until emergency personnel arrive. This will help the emergency service and protect you and the first responders from the virus. During this time of uncertainty, please rest assured that your fire, police and Galveston County Emergency Medical Service are constantly identifying best practices to better serve and protect you and your family.
Unfortunately, disasters aren’t new to our community. Throughout my career as a public servant, Galveston has experienced several hurricanes, floods and now our first pandemic. I have no doubt that Galveston, along with the rest of the county, will rise to this challenge before us, and this will all make us a stronger community. Thanks for letting me serve as your fire chief.
