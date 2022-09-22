I followed my routine of getting up early and driving the entire beachfront. Then, if things seem calm, meeting whoever is interested for a workout before the beach action heats up.
Getting that exercise in first thing helps to maintain balance, perspective and focus when things get a little crazy later in the day. Little did I know the nuttiness would start early.
On this particular morning, I met a small group of guards and we did a run-swim-run-paddle-run. As we started the first run, we noticed a little dust devil stirring up some sand to the east of us. This is pretty common in the late summer when we get these unstable, hot air masses. So, we thought nothing of it.
As we continued our run we were suddenly blinded by sand and buffeted by wind as another one crossed our path. It lasted only a few seconds and we kept running, laughing about it and saying, “What are the odds?”
We were half way through the swim leg when we started getting tossed around. For those who have had the pleasure of swimming right beneath a helicopter, you’ll be familiar with the sensation.
It was so windy we dove underwater and just came up when we needed air. Fortunately, this passed quickly, and we finished the swim, had an uneventful paddle on rescue boards, and were just starting the last run leg when something very unusual happened.
We heard screaming and looked up to see what seemed to be a wall of umbrellas coming at us, twirling in the wind. Some were as high as 30 feet in the air and others somersaulted along the ground. The Beach Service crews are pros at setting them in the sand, so we knew this had to be something powerful.
Squinting through a sudden driving sandstorm we sought cover behind my rescue truck as large beach umbrellas bounced off the truck and careened by us. “Let’s go!” someone yelled and we sprinted into the melee, tackling umbrellas rapidly and closing them so they wouldn’t hit anyone.
The Beach Service did the same and the stationed lifeguard called for backup and then joined in.
It ended as quickly as it started. More than 100 umbrellas were scattered all over the beach in the wake of a large dust devil. Some people were calming crying children, while others laughed hysterically. Others ran around aimlessly.
In the chaos we culled through people looking to see whether anyone was injured. Miraculously, there were only a handful of bumps and bruises.
This summer, there was a death up on the East Coast in Garden City, South Carolina, when a beach patron was impaled by an umbrella. Thinking about this, I realized how rare events like this one are here on our beach.
I’m especially appreciative for all the seasoned umbrella vendors who take such care to set the poles deep and at the right angle to avoid this kind of thing and are so responsive when emergencies pop up.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
