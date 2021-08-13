The Moody Early Childhood Center Board of Directors voted unanimously to fervently object to two provisions of the education legislation that will be introduced by Gov. Greg Abbott into this special called legislative session.
The first, regarding masks and second, vaccine requirements.
The children at Moody Early Childhood Center range in age from 6 months to 4 years old. Although children 2 and younger shouldn’t wear a mask, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Galveston County Health District highly recommend that children 2 and older be masked when indoors, and all teachers and aides be masked in order to be safe from the spread of COVID.
The children at the center cannot be vaccinated as of yet, nor can any of the grade-school age children in Texas. Mask wearing for them and their teachers will simply save them from sickness and possible death.
Decisions about masking should be left to local schools — not a political body sitting in Austin. If Texans know what’s best for them, as our governor says, then don’t restrict local schools from figuring out what’s best for the children they’re charged with educating.
Abbott proposes that “COVID-19 vaccinations are always voluntary.” Why the word “always” and why even bring this up at this point in time?
What would’ve happened to us today if vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A and B, pneumococcal diseases, haemophilus influenzae, varicella and meningococcal were “always voluntary?”
That’s the list of vaccines a child must have in order to enter Texas public schools. The reasons they’re required are to prevent illness and save lives. We believe that when there’s a safe CDC fully approved COVID vaccine for children, it could become part of a child’s initial vaccine process.
The proposed legislative language would make that impossible. We request that it be stricken. This isn’t about the next election or the ambitions of some politicians. It’s about our children, their safety and their lives.
