As a computer professional who has written tens of thousands of lines of code and designed several successful complex systems, I believe that all the software in voting systems should be open source in C running under Linux.
Paper ballots should be used so a permanent record is created. Voters should be able to see their ballot scanned and review the result of the scan immediately. Scans of mailed ballots could be provided by using public/private key access over the internet.
Voting system suppliers should compete on things like reliability, cost, support and training provided, level of repair parts and devices and ability to provide quick maintenance service. Their systems should all use the same open source code.
Processors running the systems shouldn’t have the hardware to support any type of communication except direct physical connection, no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or other similar hardware should be allowed. Open source memory image tests also should be provided to poll watchers who could run the test on machines at will.
Go into a booth or sit at your kitchen table and mark a paper ballot. Watch it being scanned and check the results or go online and use the private key provided with your ballot to see how it was recorded, with the software providing online access also open source.
A November article in USA Today provides good information on the weaknesses of the current systems.
Direct Recording Electronic voting systems, or DREs, should be replaced by scanners at all polling places, which would scan ballots immediately and let the voter see the results.
Texas could lead the way to a new national standard. Providers of existing systems used in Texas could lead in making their code open source under Linux and have a chance to see it become the national standard.
Total transparency is the only solution to the sort of behavior we saw in the last election. Voters should be able to see their ballot processed, see the votes counted, and know that armies of geeks are looking at everything in the systems being used.
