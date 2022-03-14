I don’t remember “The Perils of Pauline.” I’m old, but not that old. But I remember hearing about Pauline and her perils, which happened during the silent-movie era.
When strange things begin happening in a weird sequence, I think of Pauline, who, according to what I’ve heard, suffered mishap after mishap.
A recent week and the happenings thereof reminded me once again that you just never know what’s going to happen next.
I walked out my front door to go to an appointment and had a flat tire. Out of the blue. I managed to drive to my appointment, where a man in a big truck came up behind me and said I needed to get quickly to a tire place. “Do not pass ‘go,’ do not collect $200” was the effect of his words.
I backed out on the flat tire and drove very carefully over to Palmer Highway and down the road to the tire store. They drove in my car and started checking tires.
Not a surprise, the gentleman told me I needed four new ones. My tires were shot.
Also was, to him, a surprise, I agreed with him. I had my car long enough without replacing the tires that I needed them. He said it wouldn’t take long and I pulled out my credit card.
It began taking longer to get it into a bay and I began to get pretty antsy, but I had told the people at the office where I had my meeting what was happening. They said take your time. So, I felt a little less rushed. But still anxious.
Finally, they were all assembled and balanced and they told me I was good to go.
I felt marvelous. Safe on four new tires. What a freeing feeling. Made it to the appointment and all went well.
Back home happy and feeling smug and secure.
Here’s the part you won’t believe.
Walked out the next morning for another meeting.
I had a flat tire. Not the same location. A front, instead of a rear.
Made it on the flat to a place of air.
The man filled it up and said go immediately to the tire place, which I did.
The man who sold me the tires looked up in surprise, recognizing me immediately.
They got the car up quickly and discovered that somehow dirt had gotten into the little valve and held down the little stem, making the tire go flat.
Unbelievable, but true.
They fixed it and away I went. Wasn’t even late.
Next came a trip to the hearing aid place. One of my hearing aids had just quit on me.
The man took a little pick, slid it along the entrance to the aid and pulled out a tiny bit of wax.
Immediately, the thing began to work, whistling at me.
Three little bitty things that made such big messes.
A lesson to us all.
