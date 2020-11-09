Sadly, this year, Texas City and the Texas City Rotary Club will not hold the annual outdoor event honoring our veterans.
Doesn’t mean we will not honor our veterans; we will and we do. As we all know, our veterans represent the best of us. Veterans, which include our currently serving military men and women, were and are our guards. Veterans stand ready to take orders to defend us and protect us from our enemies.
Yes, unfortunately, even in our advanced society, we still have groups of people that are enemies of ours and each other. Until such time as we grow up, appreciate that we’re all basically the same (simply flesh and blood of various versions) and learn to appreciate and respect each other, we will need veterans.
Being a veteran, I wish I wasn’t. I wish the world I grew up in didn’t need veterans, and I certainly hope someday we no longer need heroes of the veteran sort. Until then, we love you gals and guys that volunteer to give it all if asked.
In writing this, it occurred to me that we have a special and new batch of veterans that we may not be sufficiently honoring. We, according to our government, are at war against the COVID-19 virus. Being at war means we have warriors (future veterans) fighting our enemy. Of course, these warriors are our doctors, nurses and first responders.
To a slightly lesser degree, the list must include workers that don’t have the choice to shelter in place; teachers, bus drivers, wait staff, janitors, truck drivers, chemical plant and refinery workers, cab drivers, government officials and their staff and others I can’t, for lack of space, name all. This year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, let’s honor these folks, too.
Here’s my idea of how to honor the above-mentioned special batch of veterans. What comes to mind first is that we need to protect them. We need to minimize their exposure to the virus. They’re exposed when we catch the virus, and we expose them. Simple solution; don’t catch the damn virus, and in doing this simple act, we can honor and protect them.
So, how do we avoid catching the virus? Fortunately, for the readers of this commentary, we have a working model in Galveston County. We apparently, being of above average intelligence, have listened to the scientists, done what they said and enjoyed a better than average avoidance of the virus.
Let’s just keep on doing what works; social distancing, masks when we can’t, avoid parties, restaurants, bars and stores with full parking lots, use your own signing pen and finally wash hands often. If we do this simple stuff, we’re honoring and protecting our special veterans.
Until next year, do good; say something nice to a (bullet-dodging) veteran and remember to honor our special veterans, too. Tip big; that’s about all they get for rent and groceries.
