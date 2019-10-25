Artist Boat began 16 years ago as a dream to promote awareness and preservation of coastal and marine habitats through the sciences and arts.
A concept ahead of its time, Artist Boat has grown into a major conservation and education organization serving the region from its Galveston offices.
Please join us as we celebrate this Galveston treasure at the annual Float the Boat benefit Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Trolley Station, 2021 Strand St., in Galveston.
It’s guaranteed to be tons of fun with live music and great food. Artist Boat will invite guests to bid on artwork and other special items in a silent and live auction and to enter a drawing to win a Viking kayak.
This year, we will honor the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association. The association is a long-time Artist Boat supporter, who has made a significant impact on the success of Artist Boat’s programs and efforts to protect coastal habitat.
Proceeds will support Artist Boat’s award-winning youth programs such as Eco-Art Adventures, which provided education to over 3,700 children in the Galveston area during 2018. Artist Boat’s Youth Eco-Art and Eco-Tour Adventures connect people to our Gulf Coast environments through mind-opening experiences.
It’s remarkable that more than 152,000 people in the greater Galveston/Houston area have participated in Artist Boat kayak adventures, have volunteered to restore coastal habitatvand created public eco-art.
But Artist Boat’s programs reach much further. Consider these remarkable programs spearheaded by Artist Boat and supported by volunteers, grants and donations:
• 70 Galveston seawall benches decorated with interpretive art designed to inspire the public about our natural and cultural history.
• 690-acres of conserved land on the West End of Galveston Island.
• 90,279 youth across the Greater Houston area school districts have created more than 91 large-scale public eco-art pieces for their campuses.
• $11,500,000 invested in preserving endangered environments on Galveston Island and in bringing children outdoors.
• Award-winning Edward and Helen Oppenheimer Bird Observatory is the first of its kind on Galveston Island, an observatory open to the public along the Great Texas Birding Trail.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see a complete list of major programs launched by Artist Boat in celebration of 16 years.
We have many generous sponsors to thank, such as the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association, Viking Kayaks, Buck’s, Del Papa Distributing Co., Sheridan and Perry Lorenz, Kelly Kelley, Drs. Megan Greenfield and Garret Johnson, Dwight Wolf, Alligator Handshake and many more.
For information and tickets, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
