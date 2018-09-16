If you’ve had a parent who’s lived a life of adventure, danger, happiness, loss and reward then you’ve been truly blessed. More than likely, you’ve gotten a course in “basic knowledge.”
Sometimes basic knowledge classes are taught by others: friends, teachers, coaches, neighbors, family members.
My first basic knowledge instructor was The Old Man, my Uncle Harold. No, he wasn’t a blood uncle, but I wish he were. I met Harold at age 18 when I took a summer job in conjunction with my study at the time: radio and TV production.
The Old Man was an engineer with the University of Texas Medical Branch’s instructional television department. He had built the first television broadcast tower in Louisiana, and in his middle age had decided to tolerate an entitled Galveston youth while working toward his retirement.
He was from rural Louisiana, and though forced to work in cotton fields alongside his mother as a child, his dreams were of the gulf, a place which seemed so far away as they toiled in the Louisiana heat that could only be understood by those who have suffered it. His mother was Cajun, and like her, The Old Man was short, intense and strong inside and out.
He looked like Gilbert Roland from the 1953 movie “Thunder Bay,” and just like that character he wanted to spend the day catching shrimp and eating them after work.
Uncle Harold taught me more about television and photography than the finest school could provide, and I became really good at handling the huge studio cameras; like a Model T compared with today’s equipment.
But it was what I learned away from work that brought me to love my Uncle Harold.
I worked with the Old Man until graduation, continuing until I went to college. After coming home with my future wife, I got a phone call from Uncle Harold. He had retired and was having a shrimp boat built.
We drove to Intercoastal City, Louisiana, and met a wiry old man who barely spoke English; Cajun French was his language.
“I’m Ah-LEX Bee-YOH,” came the accented introduction, “and Ah’ma massa craffman, me.” The boat was a Lafitte Skiff named the Miss Marlene and she was beautiful. These boats were familiar in Louisiana, but in Galveston, not so much at that time.
Uncle Harold started a bait business, and I worked with him for several months until I got a job on the railroad. Our lives then took different paths.
By the time I parted with Harold Rogers I knew the essentials: when you come into a strange bar, keep quiet and move along the wall. Always find the back door “before” you start drinking. “Never” kick the jukebox!
On tough days, the Old Man scolded me: “Boy, you think life’s hard? I don’t see you picking cotton!” “Life ain’t fair, boy! Make your own fairness!”
The Old Man died Aug. 24, but his legacy lives in me.
I’ve taught our son and daughter “basic knowledge” by Harold Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.