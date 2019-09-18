It’s a given today that we’re concerned with gun violence, and rightly so. I voluntarily teach, and my wife is concerned about me being in a school. What a tragedy; she never worried about me being in one of the petrochemical plants.
So, here’s my take on the situation — and my offer of a solution.
1. The National Rifle Association idea (of the Second Amendment) that we need guns and a militia to protect us from a bad government is really kind of stupid. The government has fighter airplanes, tanks, guided missiles, etc. Just what are we supposed to do with guns?
2. The idea that we should be allowed to buy and use anything we want is a little much, too. One might say that an assault rifle is no different than a 1,000 horse-power Corvette; both are way more than we need and both can kill. True, but one is manufactured for fun use and the other (assault weapon) is manufactured to kill as many humans as possible in the shortest period of time.
3. So what about the idea of defense? First of all, an assault rifle isn’t a defense weapon; if it were, policemen would wear them. It’s an offense weapon; too bulky for any practical quick defense use.
4. So, how about more guns so everybody could shoot the next killer? Remember, the assault rifle is too bulky to carry, so we’re talking pistols here. Only a movie hero, John Wayne, Batman or the like would stand ground with a pistol against an assault rifle.
In real life, even they would look for a hiding place; not about to stick their head out to shoot the bad guy with an assault rifle aimed at them. I’m betting that in the public shootings like in Las Vegas there were individuals carrying pistols; didn’t hear of any of them using their pistols to stop the bad guy did you?
So what is the solution?
1. Let’s all accept that assault rifles (outside of war use) are at best only good for fun, fast shooting at stationary targets; not humans and not even game animals.
2. Assault rifles in the wrong hands (which we will never be able to control) are too dangerous for individual ownership; we already control ownership of tanks, war airplanes, cruise missiles, etc. We must draw the line here on assault rifles, the same as we already have with these other assault weapons. Buy them back.
3. And now that no one can legally own one, but still wants to shoot one, do this: Allow private and public gun clubs and gun ranges to buy, keep and control all sorts of assault weapons. You want to shoot one, join a club and do it safely and sensibly.
By the way, the definition of an assault rifle is any rapid fire gun (designed and sold for military use) and/or that has a load capacity of more than nine rounds of ammunition.
