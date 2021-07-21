I remember singing a Sunday school song with lyrics something like: “Red and yellow, Black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves all the little children of the world.”
Yet, I discovered a 2019 paper from Fordham University that said such thinking, that God’s natural law applies to all people, is white supremacy. Does this mean I’m a white supremacist because I believe in God’s natural law promise that I too know the difference between right and wrong? Do the authors of the paper and proponents of critical race theory believe that a dark-complected person’s type AB blood differs from my type AB blood just because they identify me as white?
My family came from Finland and Finnish-speaking Sweden in the 1880s. We Finns are of Central Asian origin, like our ethnic cousins the Estonians and Hungarians. All three groups are labeled “white” by power-hungry, racist politicians and businesspeople who support critical race theory when we could just as well be labeled Asian.
What do we call big business and the proponents of big government working hand-in-hand? We call it fascism. There’s slight economic, social or political difference between the chemical cartel IG Farben of 1930s Germany and any of the big information companies associated with “anti-disinformation” campaigns advocated by the current administration. In time, this will mean you can buy only from one or two companies, and you can have only one “government approved” opinion got from approved government sources.
This is shades of George Orwell. In the new “People’s Republic of America,” we won’t need to work to earn an income because government will equally provide all we need; we won’t have to think for ourselves because government will tell us what to think. If this is where we’re headed, count me out.
Also, I fear that our new “masters of approved information” will soon cut off our ability as Christians and Jews to teach Bible-based morality rather than government-sanctioned “truth.” Look at those countries already restricting advocacy of Judeo-Christian morals. We already see the first vestiges of this in the United States in the July 15 announcement of government and social media working together to stifle unapproved discussion about COVID.
In sum, we see greedy advocates of big business and big government using racist imagery — all white folks are evil — to create division within the population while claiming to create unity and equal outcomes (equity) by separating people based on skin color. Segregation is just another tool the totalitarians use to amass power via economic and social control.
I will continue to advocate that God created us equal, and that we’re all precious in his sight. I don’t need the government to force its truth on me by limiting my access to information. I will force no one to believe what I do, and likewise no one can force me to believe what they do. Instead, let’s talk about ideas without coercion or shame.
