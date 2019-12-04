Experience Galveston is a coalition of businesses on Galveston Island with an interest in special events; how they impact businesses and city legislation governing them.
More than 137 businesses and organizations from a broad spectrum comprise the coalition including restaurants, hotels, bars, retail merchants, banks, insurance, cultural arts, caterers, service providers, tourism, distributors, residents and special events organizers.
The mission of Experience Galveston is to advocate on behalf of Galveston Island business owners, employees, residents and tourists to support the sustainability of the yearly festivals and events that drive tourism, and the positive impact they have on the partners listed above.
In addition, the coalition advocates for positive change to local legislation to maintain the status quo of vendors, signage, paid gates and sponsorship policies for special events. We support the continued organized revitalization of downtown as a key to development, sustainability and business recruitment in the Historic and Cultural Arts District.
A recent study commissioned by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau reported the No. 3 reason to visit Galveston is to attend a special event. The coalition has found that events have an economic impact on businesses not only along the periphery of the event site, but across the island as our guests purchase gas, food, shop, visit attractions, overnight in hotels, short-term rentals, or bed and breakfasts.
They also drive around perusing real estate and making plans to return.
It can be rough sometimes for island businesses during the winter months and the shot in the arm sometimes comes from special events such as Dickens on the Strand and Mardi Gras that happen in the dead of winter. We’re fortunate that we have a strong marketing team at the Park Board of Trustees who works diligently to get the word out that we’re open for business year-round.
Special event coordinators, attractions, hotels and any business that is interested, is offered the opportunity to participate in co-op advertising with the Park Board.
It’s appreciated by the coalition that not all businesses agree with street event policies, or like or dislike some events, therefore, we find it most important to weigh the benefits and speak as a body when policy or practices are an issue.
Experience Galveston strives to engage in constructive conversation with all businesses that experience special events. To become an advocate or to learn more, visit www.experiencegalveston.org.
